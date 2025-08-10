PHOTOS Celebrities Who Fearlessly Pose Nude: From Celebratory Cartwheels to Sultry Bath Snapshots Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram; @daxshepard/Instagram Here's a look at celebrities who have shared or taken nude photos of their significant others. OK! Staff Aug. 10 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Some stars boldly embrace their bodies, allowing their partners to capture intimate moments. Scroll down to see more celebs who confidently let their partners snap them in the nude.

Kristen Bell

Source: @daxshepard/Instagram

Kristen Bell celebrated her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in July by going au naturel. The actress ran outside and did cartwheels, completely nude, in a joyous celebration of her achievement. Her husband, Dax Shepard, captured the moment and shared the playful images on Instagram, strategically blurring her backside. "People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen's. This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!" he cheekily captioned the post.

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz Beckham also showed off her curves in July while modeling for her husband, Brooklyn Beckham. The Last Airbender actress posed in a bath, measuring glamour with a sultry look and strategically placed hand. She later shared the steamy shot on Instagram, prompting Brooklyn to take credit for his photography skills. "I took the photo in the bath ❤️," he wrote, expressing his love.

Sabrina Carpenter

Source: David LaChapelle for Rolling Stone

In the cover of Rolling Stone, released on June 12, Sabrina Carpenter flaunted her enviable figure as she went fully naked, wearing nothing but white thigh-high socks.

Elizabeth Hurley

Source: @elizabethhurley/instagram

On June 10, Elizabeth Hurley rang in her special day in her birthday suit, fully exposing her slim figure while posing in a field. "Happy birthday to me! This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I'm in love ♥️♥️♥️ Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world ♥️ pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx," she captioned the upload on Instagram.

Bella Thorne

Source: @bellathorne/X