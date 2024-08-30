14 Celebrities Whose Family Members Are on the Payroll: Angelina Jolie, Vin Diesel and More
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie worked with her and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne Jolie — who dropped her hyphenated surname "Jolie-Pitt" — in the Broadway play The Outsiders: A New Musical. The 15-year-old initially volunteered as the Eternals actress' assistant, but the pamphlet has credited her as an assistant and co-producer of the show.
"She's been a really tough assistant," Angelina said of Vivienne when they attended the red carpet of the show's Broadway debut on April 11. "She takes it very, very seriously."
Ashanti
Ashanti started her career with her self-titled debut album in 2002, which helped her conquer the music industry. Since then, her mother, Tina Douglas, has been part of her journey — not only as a parent but also as her manager.
Christina Milian
Carmen Milian, Christina Milian's mother, has worked as her manager since the beginning of the actress' journey.
Before she rose to fame, Christina established a close bond with Carmen.
"I remember he instilled that fear in you that if you left him, he would hurt us," Carmen recalled on Christina Milian Turned Up!, referring to Christina's ex. "And because of that, you stayed in it. But, literally to the point where you know you almost lost your life. You had bruises and you were covering them up all the time. That was the hardest thing to go through was watching you."
The matriarch continued, "It's been so long since I've even thought about it. It was so hard to deal with you being like that. A mother to sit there and think any day now, I'm going to get the phone call that you were gone…"
Katherine Heigl
From working as a manager to being an Abishag Productions' co-founder, Katherine Heigl's mother, Nancy, surely supports her in every way possible. The matriarch has also previously executive produced Life As We Know It and 27 Dresses.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion worked with her mother, Holly Thomas, as her manager before she died in March 2019 following her battle with brain cancer.
"I really want to thank my mom," the "Hiss" rapper said when accepting the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Award. "I want to thank my mom because she taught me how to be the woman that I am. She was my best friend, my manager, she was my everything, and I know she's proud of me today."
Miley Cyrus
Despite their family drama, Tish Cyrus is still Miley Cyrus' manager.
The "Flowers" hitmaker told Elle in September 2016 that her mom had been helping her since starring in the hit series Hannah Montana.
"My mom started understanding how many people take advantage of a child, so she hired smart people to protect me in that way," said Miley. "I'm happy that when I was younger, people protected me and put me in a position where I can now control my music."
Ozzy Osbourne
After being fired from Black Sabbath due to his substance abuse issues, Ozzy Osbourne married his moral compass — Sharon Osbourne — who started managing him and his career in 1979. The former The Talk co-host helped the Prince of Darkness recover and pursue a solo career.
Decades after they met, Sharon has still been doing a good job despite her husband's health issues.
Patrick Dempsey
People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive, Patrick Dempsey, works with his makeup artist wife, Jillian Dempsey. Jillian also dedicates her time managing her two makeup brands.
"With my first brand Delux Beauty, I couldn't afford to do anything that was natural. The cost of goods would have been too high," Jillian told Beauty Independent in 2021. "I wanted to make my current brand cruelty-free and vegan, utilizing natural and organic materials where I could find ingredients and making it really easy to use."
Pink
Pink's daughter, Willow, joined her on tour to support the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer.
"We just had to go over minimum wage and it's different state to state," Pink told Today. "I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, 'I'll take $20. it's easier to do the math.' I'm like, 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself.' I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math.'"
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams' sister Kayleen McAdams works as the star's makeup artist.
Taylor Swift
All of Taylor Swift's family members work for her amid the success of her career. Her parents — Scott and Andrea Swift — help her run her management company, 13 Management.
The "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker's brother, Austin Swift, also works on her music licensing for films.
The Kardashians
Since the beginning of the Kardashians' career, Kris Jenner — famously known as the family's momager — has been working as the manager of her children Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
Vin Diesel
In 1995, Vin Diesel founded his production company, One Race Films. Her sister, Samantha Vincent, started working as its president in 2001.