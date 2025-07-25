Beauty Bosses: Rihanna, Selena Gomez and More Stars Dominating the Skincare and Cosmetic Industry

In 2017, the "Umbrella" singer started her line with a strong foundation... make that 42 shades of foundation.

"I wanted everyone to feel included," Rihanna told Essence.

The strategy worked! Fenty quickly became a juggernaut, with fan favorites like Gloss Bomb Stix (inset) driving sales.

"My mantra has always been and always will be, 'Beauty is there to have fun with,'" RiRi, 37, shared with Elle. "It should never feel like pressure or a uniform."