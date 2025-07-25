Beauty Bosses: Rihanna, Selena Gomez and More Stars Dominating the Skincare and Cosmetic Industry
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna – Estimated Value: $2.8B
In 2017, the "Umbrella" singer started her line with a strong foundation... make that 42 shades of foundation.
"I wanted everyone to feel included," Rihanna told Essence.
The strategy worked! Fenty quickly became a juggernaut, with fan favorites like Gloss Bomb Stix (inset) driving sales.
"My mantra has always been and always will be, 'Beauty is there to have fun with,'" RiRi, 37, shared with Elle. "It should never feel like pressure or a uniform."
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Estimated Value: $2B
The "Love On" singer has long been open about her mental health struggles, and that's part of why she released her vegan cosmetics label in 2020.
"My goal has always been that we could have open, vulnerable conversations about beauty and mental health and how they're connected," Selena Gomez, 32, told Cosmopolitan.
To that end, one percent of sales goes to the Rare Impact Fund, which has donated $20M-plus to mental health-focused charities.
Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner – Estimated Value: $1.2B
The reality star was still a teen when she released her viral Lip Kit by Kylie in 2015. A year later, she rebranded as Kylie Cosmetics and is now reportedly worth $700 million. But the 27-year-old told Harper's Bazaar Arabia she doesn't "really do it to make money."
"I just knew my talents and was passionate about makeup," Kylie Jenner explained. "I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business."
Rhode by Hailey Bieber – Estimated Value: $1B
On May 28, e.l.f. Beauty announced it was acquiring the model's minimalist line — which she launched three years ago — in a 10-figure deal. Hailey Bieber, 28, will remain chief creative officer.
"We can't wait to bring Rhode to more faces, places and spaces," she said in a statement. "From day one, my vision for Rhode has been to make essential skincare and hybrid makeup you can use every day."
Among her bestsellers? A hydrating concoction called Glazing Milk that leaves faces dewy and glowing.
R.E.M. Beauty by Ariana Grande – Estimated Value: $500M
"Makeup is about self-expression. It's not about following trends," Wicked star Ariana Grande — who founded her own cosmetics brand in 2021 — told Glamour. "The point of it is to express yourself and feel beautiful. It's personal."
Whimsical, glittery products like the Starlet Liquid Eyeshadow let fans of 31-year-old Grande's label get creative!