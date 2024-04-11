OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chip Gaines
OK LogoNEWS

Chip Gaines Gets Into Hilarious Back-and-Forth With Troll Who Questions His Fame: 'Do You Kiss Your Mom With That Mouth?'

image t
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Chip Gaines got into an amusing back-and-forth with a social media user who wasn't exactly sure who the former HGTV star was.

The conversation began on Wednesday, April 10, when the Barstool Kentucky account shared of a photo of Chip, 49, and his wife, Joanna, 45 with the caption, "Keep these two away from Scott Drew for the next 48 hours," referring to the Baylor University basketball coach.

Article continues below advertisement
chip gaines
Source: MEGA

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines tied the knot in 2003.

Chip — who is a graduate from the school and is an avid basketball fan — playfully quipped, "🤣y’all wish."

This prompted an X user called "Coach T" to bluntly ask, "Who tf is @chipgaines?"

The television personality replied, "Do you kiss your mom with that mouth.. ask her who I am, she’ll know."

Article continues below advertisement
chip gaines
Source: @chipgaines/Instagram

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are parents-of-four.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans flooded the comments section with their own jokes. One user teased, "Also so funny because she actually will know and most likely has at least one Magnolia Home piece in her home," and a second noted, "Any mom over 40 knows who Chip Gaines is. The man and his wife are legends!!!!"

A third person named Dillon agreed, "Hard to come at a guy who is loved by every mom in America," and Chip responded, "Listen to dillon, coach.. it’ll save you some grief come thanksgiving."

Article continues below advertisement
chip gaines
Source: @chipgaines/Instagram

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are big Baylor fans.

MORE ON:
Chip Gaines
Article continues below advertisement

Chip clarified that the jokes were "all in good fun," but the real hilarity started when Coach T came back with screenshots from a text conversation he'd actually had with his mother.

"OMG SHE DOES KNOW!!" Coach T said next to a picture of his mother's text which read: "I think he's the one with the beautiful wife. She can decorate anything and make it beautiful!"

Article continues below advertisement
joanna chip gaines hardship mom immigrant magnolia network launch
Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Chip and Joanna Gaines own the Magnolia network with Warner Bros. and Discovery.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes after OK! reported Chip sparked backlash for a separate comments he made about Baylor University’s basketball team that same day.

"Money is boring… everybody’s got money. We’ve got God on our side…" the Fixer Upper alum wrote, causing others to call him "elitist" and "out of touch."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"You're tweet is tone deaf to all the suffering because people don't have money," one critic said, and another added, "No, not everybody has money. Rich people have money."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.