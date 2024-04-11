Chip Gaines Gets Into Hilarious Back-and-Forth With Troll Who Questions His Fame: 'Do You Kiss Your Mom With That Mouth?'
Chip Gaines got into an amusing back-and-forth with a social media user who wasn't exactly sure who the former HGTV star was.
The conversation began on Wednesday, April 10, when the Barstool Kentucky account shared of a photo of Chip, 49, and his wife, Joanna, 45 with the caption, "Keep these two away from Scott Drew for the next 48 hours," referring to the Baylor University basketball coach.
Fans flooded the comments section with their own jokes. One user teased, "Also so funny because she actually will know and most likely has at least one Magnolia Home piece in her home," and a second noted, "Any mom over 40 knows who Chip Gaines is. The man and his wife are legends!!!!"
A third person named Dillon agreed, "Hard to come at a guy who is loved by every mom in America," and Chip responded, "Listen to dillon, coach.. it’ll save you some grief come thanksgiving."
Chip clarified that the jokes were "all in good fun," but the real hilarity started when Coach T came back with screenshots from a text conversation he'd actually had with his mother.
"OMG SHE DOES KNOW!!" Coach T said next to a picture of his mother's text which read: "I think he's the one with the beautiful wife. She can decorate anything and make it beautiful!"
This comes after OK! reported Chip sparked backlash for a separate comments he made about Baylor University’s basketball team that same day.
"Money is boring… everybody’s got money. We’ve got God on our side…" the Fixer Upper alum wrote, causing others to call him "elitist" and "out of touch."
"You're tweet is tone deaf to all the suffering because people don't have money," one critic said, and another added, "No, not everybody has money. Rich people have money."