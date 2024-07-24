Killer Dad Chris Watts Claims Mistress Influenced His Decision to Brutally Murder His Family in Letters to Fellow Inmate

According to a new report, Watts, currently serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution, shared his thoughts through handwritten notes.

In one letter, dated March 2020, Watts wrote a confession in the form of a prayer.

“The words of a harlot have brought me low,” he said. “Her flattering speech was like drops of honey that pierced my heart and soul. Little did I know that all her guests were in the chamber of death.”

The convicted murderer described how Jezebel's actions led him astray and highlighted the devastating consequences of the relationship, acknowledging: "The blessings you have bestowed upon me were right in front of me, and still I followed the perfume of a strange woman."