Killer Dad Chris Watts Claims Mistress Influenced His Decision to Brutally Murder His Family in Letters to Fellow Inmate
Convicted murderer Chris Watts placed the blame for the heinous killings of his wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste, on his former mistress, Nicol Kessinger, whom he refers to only as "Jezebel."
According to a new report, Watts, currently serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution, shared his thoughts through handwritten notes.
In one letter, dated March 2020, Watts wrote a confession in the form of a prayer.
“The words of a harlot have brought me low,” he said. “Her flattering speech was like drops of honey that pierced my heart and soul. Little did I know that all her guests were in the chamber of death.”
The convicted murderer described how Jezebel's actions led him astray and highlighted the devastating consequences of the relationship, acknowledging: "The blessings you have bestowed upon me were right in front of me, and still I followed the perfume of a strange woman."
Watts shared most of his thoughts with another convicted felon, Dylan Tallman, who befriended Watts. Tallman was in the cell next to Watts.
“We started talking,” Tallman says. “We had a lot of very long conversations, spiritual conversations.”
Tallman was in prison for possession of narcotics when he met Watts. Although he has served his original sentence, he is now serving four months after being caught driving on a suspended license, which violated his probation.
Tallman claimed he and Watts began studying the Bible together, with the convicted murderer even calling him his “spiritual twin.” While tabloids speculated their relationship had turned sexual, Tallman vehemently denied the rumor.
“No, that was someone just making things up,” he told outlets. “We were studying the Scriptures together.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
For over a year, Watts planned to write a book with Tallman. When Watts ended up backing out of the idea, Tallman released his own book series titled, “The Cell Next Door.” The first two parts of his series have been released, with a third installment set to come out soon.
In the first book, Tallman revealed that Watts called Kessinger “Jezebel” as they talked about her. The name comes from a biblical character who “by her teaching, she misleads my servants into sexual immorality.”
“I was having an affair with this girl, and I ended up in love with two women at the same time,” Watts told Tallman, according to the book. “It’s what led up to what happened. She is of evil spirits, like Jezebel.”
The New York Post reported on Watts and Tallman.