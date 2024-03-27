Christine Quinn Alleges Husband Christian Richard 'Faked a Suicide Attempt' to Test Her Love for Him

"[He] faked a suicide attempt to see if I cared about him," she said. "That night, in our hotel room, I watched [Richard] pour handfuls of pills [and] appear to shove them into his mouth, with pills flying out of his hands and spilling on the floor, and then tell me he was dying."

"When I asked him what he wanted me to do, he told me ‘just stay with me,'" she recalled in the court documents. "When I asked him what pills he took and how many, so I could help him, he just told me he took many other pills that day."