Christine Quinn Alleges Husband Christian Richard 'Faked a Suicide Attempt' to Test Her Love for Him
Christine Quinn claimed her husband, Christian Richard, pretended to take his own life right in front of her as a part of a twisted test while they were traveling together in Europe.
The Selling Sunset alum stated in a recent legal filing that she'd flown from Paris to Hungary after attending Fashion Week when the businessman became upset with her and grilled her on why she "needed to work" when he was allegedly "providing for everything."
"[He] faked a suicide attempt to see if I cared about him," she said. "That night, in our hotel room, I watched [Richard] pour handfuls of pills [and] appear to shove them into his mouth, with pills flying out of his hands and spilling on the floor, and then tell me he was dying."
"When I asked him what he wanted me to do, he told me ‘just stay with me,'" she recalled in the court documents. "When I asked him what pills he took and how many, so I could help him, he just told me he took many other pills that day."
The real estate agent clarified that she had "no idea how to call for emergency services" in Hungary and was scared that Richard had "poisoned and endangered himself."
"After what felt like an hour of [Richard] apparently falling in and out of consciousness and me being terrified, he suddenly appeared sober again and said ‘you passed the test, you really do love me,'" she continued. "When I realized that he had faked the whole thing, I became very afraid of [Richard], and what else he could potentially do."
This isn't the first time Richard concerned Quinn with his erratic and abusive behavior toward her. As OK! previously reported, the 35-year-old alleged her husband flew into a destructive rage after she confronted him about being unhappy with certain elements of their relationship — specifically, his poor efforts to be a "true partner" to her and his alleged "lack of financial contribution" to the family.
"He narrowly missed hitting me with one of the metal rods, but I was struck by one of boxes he threw," she wrote in the legal papers. "He then opened a can of Red Bull and threw that across the room as well, making more of a mess … and returned a short time later, and threw dog feces at me, which he pulled out of the trash."
"After he collected and threw multiple heavy floral arrangements at me over the course of approximately half an hour, he then retrieved and opened a can of Dr. Pepper and proceeded to pour it all over the bed and the floor, all the while shouting and yelling abuse," she added.
Page Six reported the details of the court filing.