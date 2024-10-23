Christine Quinn Admits She Misses Some 'Aspects' of Being on Reality TV, Would Return If It Was 'the Right Opportunity'
Though Christine Quinn decided to step away from Selling Sunset in the summer of 2022, it doesn't mean she wouldn't return to the reality TV world one day.
“Never say never. There are definitely aspects of it that I miss — the excitement, the unpredictability. I wouldn’t rule anything out, but it would have to be the right opportunity," the star, 36, who teamed up with NYX Professional Makeup, which launched its always anticipated Halloween campaign, "Who Stole Halloween," featuring a coalition of reality television's most notorious and favored “baddies,” including NeNe Leakes, DJ Pauly D, Cely Vazquez and more.
“Being away from the show has given me time to focus on my son, dive into new projects, be a creative and really get my footing in different areas. I’ve had the chance to explore other sides of my career and passions, and I’m open to whatever comes next," the blonde babe, who split from her husband, Christian Richard, earlier this year, adds.
Quinn, who shares son Christian Georges with her ex, doesn't tune into the Netflix series despite no longer being featured. “I didn’t even watch the seasons I was in — not because I didn’t want to, but because I felt like I already lived it a thousand times. I’m proud of what I did on the show.”
One silver lining of stepping away from Selling Sunset, a show which focuses on real estate in Los Angeles, Calif., is getting to spend time with her little one.
“It’s been the most rewarding experience of my life. He’s my best friend. Watching him grow and discover the world is magical and I feel like I’m seeing everything again for the first time through his eyes. The best part is knowing that he sees how hard I work for him every day. As a single mom, I want him to grow up understanding that you can be both fiercely ambitious and deeply loving. It’s a balance I’m still perfecting, but those little moments together remind me that I’m doing it for him," she says of motherhood.
“Balancing it all is definitely a challenge, but I’ve learned that it’s not about striving for perfection — it’s about finding your own rhythm. Some days you’re closing deals like a boss, and other days you’re in full mom mode, covered in paint and Play-Doh. My advice is to embrace the chaos and remember that you don’t have to choose between being a great mom and having a thriving career. You can do both — and it’s okay if some days one takes precedence over the other. Be kind to yourself and never forget that your hard work is setting an incredible example for your child," she shares.
In the meantime, the real estate guru is excited about her latest partnership with NYX Professional Makeup for the "Who Stole Halloween" campaign, which she called "such a great experience."
NYX Professional Makeup is challenging viewers to follow along and solve the mystery of “Who Stole Halloween?” for the chance to win a cash prize of $10,000. The mystery features a reality-TV inspired series (episodes one, two and three now live!) starring the mischievous cast, following the drama behind-the-scenes of the beauty brand’s Halloween shoot. Each episode will include clues pointing to the villain who stole Halloween, prompting fans to vote for the chance to win.
"I’ve always admired the brand’s commitment to bold self-expression and creativity — it’s a perfect match for me because, let’s face it, I’ve never been one to shy away from making a statement," Quinn, who dressed up as Catwoman in the episodes, explains. "Being part of a campaign that celebrates the fun, fearless and unapologetically glamorous side of Halloween felt like a natural fit, and I’m honored to bring my own twist to it. Working with NYX is all about embracing your inner icon, and who better to do that with than a brand that empowers everyone to be their own kind of fabulous?”
Catwoman felt right to Quinn since the character is the "ultimate femme fatale — confident, powerful and a little bit dangerous," she says.
“I loved channeling that energy because it resonates with who I am: unapologetically bold and not afraid to embrace my darker, more mysterious side. Plus, there’s something so captivating about a character who plays by her own rules and isn’t confined by anyone else’s expectations. It’s the perfect vibe for Halloween — and beyond," she shares. “Halloween is all about transformation, and I love that it gives everyone permission to step outside the ordinary and explore a different side of themselves. For me, it’s a chance to bring my wildest fantasies to life and just have fun with it. It’s the one time of year when we’re all encouraged to be a little extra.”
Since the mom-of-one, who is obsessed with NYX's Ultimate Shadow Palette and their Soft Matte Lip Creams, has gotten the "villain" edit on Selling Sunset, it came "practically" natural to her when stepping into this character.
“I embraced that side of me and even turned it up a notch. I always say it’s not about being the ‘bad guy’ — it’s about owning your power, being unapologetic, and giving people something to talk about. In the end, if I’m the villain in someone’s story, then I’m doing something right," she declares. “Filming the campaign was like stepping into a different world. The NYX team who made it all happen were absolutely amazing, and I have to give major credit to the entire creative crew — the makeup artists, hair team and stylists were all incredibly talented. It was an honor to work with such a skilled group who brought the vision to life flawlessly. The makeup alone took around six hours, with hair taking almost just as long, but trust me, it was totally worth it."
She adds: "And don’t even get me started on the latex costume — it took three people pulling it on me for at least 45 minutes to get it right. Plus, I set a personal record with a 70-inch ponytail — the longest I’ve ever had. When you’re committed to the look, you go all in. It made the whole experience even more epic!”
Though Quinn is onto bigger and better things, one thing is for sure: she isn't going anywhere.
“I’m ready to take over the world — one fabulous project at a time. I’m diving deeper into fashion, beauty and even tech, with some exciting ventures on the horizon. I want to create things that empower people and challenge the norms. There’s so much more to explore, and I feel like I’m just getting started," she concludes.
The episodes are currently available on NYX Professional Makeup’s social channels, and audiences can cast their vote at nyxcosmetics.com/whostolehalloween.