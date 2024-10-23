Christine Quinn Admits She Misses Some 'Aspects' of Being on Reality TV, Would Return If It Was 'the Right Opportunity'

Though Christine Quinn decided to step away from Selling Sunset in the summer of 2022, it doesn't mean she wouldn't return to the reality TV world one day.

“Never say never. There are definitely aspects of it that I miss — the excitement, the unpredictability. I wouldn’t rule anything out, but it would have to be the right opportunity," the star, 36, who teamed up with NYX Professional Makeup, which launched its always anticipated Halloween campaign, "Who Stole Halloween," featuring a coalition of reality television's most notorious and favored “baddies,” including NeNe Leakes, DJ Pauly D, Cely Vazquez and more.