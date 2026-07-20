Craig Melvin 'Today' Incident: New Unsettling Footage Shows Suspected Intruder Pacing Outside Before He Confronted TV Star
July 20 2026, Updated 12:17 p.m. ET
Newly surfaced footage from the Thursday, July 16, episode of Today appears to show the man accused of confronting Craig Melvin just minutes before the incident inside NBC's Studio 1A.
During a segment hosted by Melvin and Savannah Guthrie at around 8:10 a.m., suspect Andrew Truelove was seen outside the studio’s glass windows while the anchors discussed a 1,700-pound great white shark swimming toward Cape Cod.
The two appeared unaware of the person in the background as the broadcast continued.
Suspect Was Seen Outside Before Entering Restricted Area
The footage shows the man pacing outside the studio while using his phone and puffing on a pink vape.
According to the police, Truelove allegedly followed an employee through a secured entrance into a restricted area at Rockefeller Center using the staff member's access badge.
During a brief break before 9 a.m., Melvin encountered the suspect inside the building.
Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Millicent Kastenbaum said he then asked for fellow Today star Al Roker before allegedly confronting Melvin and shouting a racial slur.
Security officers chased the suspect into the building's lobby, where he was detained before police arrested him.
NBC News later confirmed that Melvin alerted security to the situation.
Despite the disruption, Melvin returned to the air alongside Roker at around 9:15 a.m. Neither anchor addressed the incident during the live broadcast.
Hate Crime Charges Filed Against Andrew Truelove
Truelove has since been charged with hate crimes, including burglary, menacing, criminal trespass and harassment.
Separately, TMZ reported that an unidentified security guard at Today was fired following the incident.
According to previous reporting, Truelove was profiled by the Los Angeles Times in 2023 while he was homeless in Los Angeles after attempting to launch a social media company.
- Why Was Craig Melvin Missing From 'Today'? Savannah Guthrie Explains His Absence Just 4 Days After Scary Intruder Incident
- Craig Melvin and Al Roker Speak Out After 'Today' Show Security Scare: 'We Are Just Very Happy That Everyone Is Safe'
- 'Today' Show Security Breach: Intruder Arrested After Lunging at Craig Melvin While Yelling Racial Slur
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Craig Melvin and Al Roker Speak Out
Melvin, who became a permanent Today co-anchor after replacing Hoda Kotb early last year, has become one of the program's leading faces. Roker has also been a familiar presence since 1996.
Both Melvin and Roker released statements about the incident on Friday, July 17.
Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From 'Today' for a Few Weeks Amid New Hosting Role
Meanwhile, Guthrie is stepping away from Today for several weeks to host a television adaptation of The New York Times puzzle game Wordle.
Earlier this year, in February, she also took time away from the show after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing following an apparent abduction from her home in Tucson, Ariz.
However, Savannah recently took a break and returned to Today at her anchor desk on Tuesday, July 14, after a four-day break.