or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Danny Amendola
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'Dancing With the Stars' Finalist Danny Amendola Has Been 'Set on Victory Since the Beginning,' His Trainer Eric Rakofsky Reveals

Photo of Danny Amendola.
Source: ABC

Danny Amendola is a finalist on Season 33 of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

By:

Nov. 23 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Go big or go home has always been the motto for Danny Amendola.

During an exclusive chat with OK!, the two-time Super Bowl champion's trainer Eric Rakofsky provides a glimpse inside what former NFL athlete's mindset has been while competing on Dancing With the Stars ahead of the reality competition show's Season 33 of finale on Tuesday, November 26.

Article continues below advertisement
dancing with the stars danny amendola determined win beginning
Source: ABC

Danny Amendola was partnered with pro Witney Carson for the latest season of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Danny and I share a similar mindset around winning — which is if you think about losing you’re going to lose. So he’s been set on victory since the beginning," the NASM certified trainer and C4 Celeb Trainer explains.

Plus, "his teammate/dance partner is a legend and that helps too!" Rakofsky notes of dance pro Witney Carson, 31.

Article continues below advertisement
dancing with the stars danny amendola determined win beginning
Source: ABC

Danny Amendola has been 'set on victory' from the start, says his trainer Eric Rakofsky.

Article continues below advertisement

As for advice Rakofsky has given Amendola, 39, while helping him keep up with his health and fitness throughout the season, the instructor shares: "I told him to have fun and be Danny Amendola the two-time Super Bowl champion."

He also helped Amendola focus his mindset on being "a student," while allowing for "uncomfortable moments to take place and get better each day."

Article continues below advertisement
dancing with the stars danny amendola determined win beginning
Source: ABC

Danny Amendola is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

MORE ON:
Danny Amendola

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rakofsky says Amendola's experience as a professional football player aided in his abilities on the dance floor, admitting, "Foot work place a huge role in both professions. Along with the ability to perform when the lights are on."

The fitness guru has had a solid plan set in place when it comes to preparing Amendola for competition days.

Article continues below advertisement

"Lifting two to three a week, doing sprints two times a week. Hydration is so incredibly important, especially when you’re in training mode. I tell Danny to drink at least one gallon of water a day," Rakofsky details of the New England Patriots alum. "Especially on competition day. Also, add a scoop of XTEND Original BCAA Powder and creatine from Cellucor in the morning which helps him not only hydrate, but also repair and recover. The Creatine specifically will help him continue to build muscle mass and increase strength."

Amendola's diet has also been specific in line with his desire to win the show.

Article continues below advertisement
dancing with the stars danny amendola determined win beginning
Source: ABC

Danny Amendola will compete in the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 finale on Tuesday, November 26.

Article continues below advertisement

While on Dancing With the Stars, Amendola has been eating "steak, fruits [and] some pasta," Rakofsky states, adding: "Definitely a protein shake a day. I usually tell him to try and eat his body weight in protein if possible and contrary to popular belief, protein doesn’t just come from chicken breast. I recommend the C4 Whey Protein in Hershey’s Milk Chocolate to Danny and tell him to use it in his morning smoothie."

Staying hydrated and energized throughout intense rehearsals and competition days is an extremely important part of staying on top of his game, however, Rakofsky doesn't recommend Gatorade or other drinks advertised to have electrolytes.

"We try to stay away from too much sugary and color died products," he admits. "It’s imperative to add electrolytes in this kind of intense training routine, so I usually recommend he add the XTEND x Airheads — because of the BCAAS — to his water every morning."

In addition to training and practicing his routines, Amendola also gets a "massage one to two times a week and uses saunas/cold plunges daily," his trainer says.

  • As for Rakofsky's experience this season, the Ladder health and wellness coach expresses: "[It has] truly [been] so cool to watch him take on this challenge and have fun doing it!"

    • More From OK! Magazine

      OK! Logo

      Opt-out of personalized ads

      © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.