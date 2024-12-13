Jenelle Evans Reveals Ex David Eason Was Ordered to Wear Ankle Monitor After Refusing to 'Obey' No Contact Order
A judge ordered Jenelle Evans' soon-to-be ex-husband David Eason to wear an ankle monitor to assure he does not come within three miles of the Teen Mom star after his refusal to abide by the no contact order.
On Friday, December 13, Evans, 32, took to Instagram to share details on their "interesting" court hearing in North Carolina that also left her with a new piece of technology of her own.
"Because I am [continuing] to be harassed by my ex, the judge ordered that my ex wear an ankle monitor and this little device will alert me if he is within three miles," she said, holding up a small black box.
"So, I have a little safety net on me at all times," she added. "Which feels great for me and my kids, because it's like, definitely what we needed, without me even having to ask the judge or say anything. So, I'm really grateful for that."
The mother-of-three — she has sons Jace and Kaiser from past relationships, and daughter Ensley, with Eason — showed a close-up of the device and its charger as she explained how it worked.
It needs to be charged for one hour per day and it has a clip so it can be fastened to clothing items. However, Evans said she just keeps it in her purse with her when she goes out. She also shared it is programmed to send out text alerts to her phone.
Evans further revealed she has an "invisible 100-foot fence" around her house so he can't go near her property with her knowing it. The reality star clarified this was all only necessary because there is a "no contact order" that Eason has been refusing to "obey."
"He appeared in front of the same judge that put that order in place, and he wasn't too happy when he saw David again," she noted. "So, got protection. Happy about that. Successful court date. Couldn't be happier."
This comes after Eason was spotted trespassing on his ex's property in North Carolina. Eason, his girlfriend and three other men were caught using bolt cutters to break locks on the gates and taking down a security camera so they could remove several motor bikes and ATV's from the home.
"NC law required for me to press charges and file the police report in person," Evans explained in November. "I had to see the magistrate in order for the charges to be filed. To my knowledge, David was arrested because of this incident, after I pressed charges via the magistrate."