'Glee' Star Darren Criss Ridiculed for Naming Newborn Son 'Brother': 'Ridiculous'
Leave it to Hollywood to come up with some of the most original baby names ever heard.
Glee star Darren Criss and his family have found themselves in the headlines, as fans got a kick out of what the actor chose to name his newborn son.
"M & D just delivered their follow-up single. Brother László Criss. 6/3/24. Out now," the 37-year-old captioned a photo of the adorable baby boy in a post shared to Instagram earlier this month.
"And yes his first name is Brother 💛," Criss confirmed.
The name Brother didn't seem to sit well with fans, prompting many to express their concerns in the comments section of his post.
"Darren... I adore you... But you just doomed your kid to mockery for the rest of his life," one admirer of the American Crime Story actor wrote, as a hater snubbed: "Wtf lol. Imagine him in any scenario being named that. At his graduation, on his license, at his wedding. Ridiculous name."
"If you need to say 'yes his name really is…' chances are you picked a bad name," another critic declared, while a fourth noted: "The future girlfriend/boyfriend is gonna be calling him brother😭."
Some fans defended the award-winning actor's decision to name his kid Brother, with one supporter stating: "Honestly, it makes him unique. If that makes him made fun of them, then that's just plain mean. Parents choose the name. kids can change it later in life if they choose to. The nickname can be Bro so that isn't so bad."
Criss popped the question to Swier in January 2018.
Following their engagement, Criss gushed via Instagram: "Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're going for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage. 🚀💍🖖."
They tied the knot roughly one year later during a romantic New Orleans wedding ceremony in February 2019 — more than a decade after they met through mutual friends in 2006.
The lovebirds started dating around July 2010, just months before Criss appeared on Glee for the first time.
The couple became parents in April 2022, when Swier gave birth to their daughter, Bluesy.
Criss revealed he and his wife were expecting baby No. 2 in December of the following year, telling fans the little guy was "COMING SOON" alongside a hilariously photoshopped image of the family's faces edited onto a movie poster for Mama Mia! Here We Go Again.