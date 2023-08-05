'Days Of Our Lives' Co-EP Albert Alarr Ousted After Shocking 9-Week Misconduct Investigation

When the over two-month investigation did not result in any meaningful change on set, 25 Days Of Our Lives cast members signed a petition demanding Alarr be replaced by a female producer ASAP.

Part of the petition read: "As a result of said actions of the current [co-] executive producer Albert Alarr, mentioned in the report, many of us feel — and will continue to feel — very uncomfortable and distraught should he stay involved with the show. Many of us have either been physically or verbally violated by him, including witnessing those objectionable and offensive actions."