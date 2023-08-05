'Days Of Our Lives' Co-EP Albert Alarr Ousted After Shocking 9-Week Misconduct Investigation
Goodbye, Albert Alarr.
It was recently announced by the Days Of Our Lives series executive producer Ken Corday to the show's cast and crew that Alarr will be leaving his role as co-executive producer and will be replaced by former series producer Janet Drucker.
"Effective immediately, Janet Drucker will be elevated to co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, replacing Albert Alarr, who will be exiting his role," Corday penned. "Moving forward, we will be implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns. It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment."
The announcement from Corday came a week after Deadline broke the news stating Alarr had been subject to a nine-week investigation into his conduct after cast and crew accused the veteran producer of inappropriate comments and touching, which included unwanted kissing and groping. To make matters worse, the employees had no HR system to report the incidents and receive help.
- 'Hey, You Big D---': 'Days of Our Lives' Executive Producer Accused of Belittling Female Cast Member in Front of All-Male Crew
- 7 Toxic Work Allegations That Have Rocked 'Days of Our Lives,' Leading to Soap Opera Suspending Production
- 'Days Of Our Lives' Shake-Up! Long Running Soap Moving From Free-To-Air To Subscription
When the over two-month investigation did not result in any meaningful change on set, 25 Days Of Our Lives cast members signed a petition demanding Alarr be replaced by a female producer ASAP.
Part of the petition read: "As a result of said actions of the current [co-] executive producer Albert Alarr, mentioned in the report, many of us feel — and will continue to feel — very uncomfortable and distraught should he stay involved with the show. Many of us have either been physically or verbally violated by him, including witnessing those objectionable and offensive actions."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After news of his impending exit, Alarr released a public statement denying the cast's claims.
"Many of the claims recently referenced in the media are simply false. Others have been taken so out of context or are so twisted that they are unrecognizable from the truth," the ousted exec said. "To be clear, this whole situation stems from the animus of just two individuals. Those individuals, at a time of industry-wide cutbacks and economic uncertainty, have been relentlessly angling for greater pay and increased influence on the show, and, it appears, believed that their best strategy to get it was to play on vile stereotypes in order to bring down a Black man in a position of power."
Deadline reported on the announcement.