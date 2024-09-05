Donald Trump Wildly Claims He Will 'Heal Our World' and 'Get Rid of All These Wars' After Georgia School Shooting
Donald Trump insisted he would make the entire world a better place if elected to the White House for a second term.
The 78-year-old made the bold claim on Wednesday, September 4, during a pre-taped town hall event in New Hampshire, Penn., after Fox News host Sean Hannity asked him about the tragic school shooting that took place near Winder, Ga., earlier that day.
"Well it’s a sick and angry world for a lot of reasons, and we are going to make it better and heal our world and get rid of all these wars starting all over the place because of incompetent American leadership, and we’re gonna make it better," Trump said.
Earlier that day, he also took to Truth Social to condemn the shooting, penning: "Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those affected by the tragic event in Winder, GA. These cherished children were taken from us far too soon by a sick and deranged monster."
Following his controversial comments, Trump critics on social media slammed the former POTUS for making promises with no clarity on how he planned to do that.
One user said, "As usual Trump has no details about policy, just some incredibly vague claim," and another added, "Yeah, the world’s problems will disappear like magic."
Another chimed in, "Sure, because he was so good at this last time," and a fourth said, "The man has the empathy of a f------ jelly donut."
- 'Struggling' Donald Trump Sparks Concern as He Forgets He's Running Against Kamala Harris in 2024 Election: 'Not Fit to Serve'
- Donald Trump Falsely Claims the U.S. Had 'No Problems' and the 'World Was Safe' During His Presidency
- Donald Trump Slammed for Sharing 'QAnon Memes' After Confessing Some of His Truth Social Posts Get Him Into 'Trouble'
This comes months after the controversial politician bragged about doing "nothing" about gun laws during his presidency.
In February, during an NRA event, he told the crowd: "There was great pressure on me having to do with guns. We did nothing. We didn’t yield. And once you yield a little bit, that’s just the beginning. That’s [when] the avalanche begins."
His words at the town hall Q&A also appeared to echo remarks he made on a September 4 campaign video shared to his Truth Social platform when he insisted there were "no problems" while he was in the White House.
"The world was safe," he said in the video. "There was no terrorist attacks under Trump. Russia wasn't taking land under Trump. Israel would have never been attacked under Trump."
"Think of it...all of the difference we'd have," he continued. "No inflation, no wars, it'd be a much different world right now, a much better world. But that's not the way it is."
Trump is scheduled to go head-to-head with Vice President Kamala Harris on the debate stage to further argue policy and his plans for the country on September 10.