Dolly Parton Is 'Continuing to Treat' Garth Brooks With 'Warm Regard' Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit: She 'Doesn't Judge Anybody'

As OK! previously reported, Brooks' accuser claimed he violently raped her in 2019 after they flew to Los Angeles to attend a Grammys tribute. During the incident, the legal filing alleged Brooks held her by the ankles, nearly upside down as he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room.

She also alleged he sexually harassed and assaulted her on other occasions in her October 2024 lawsuit.

The "Friends in Low Places" singer denied the accusations and filed a preemptive countersuit against the woman.

Brooks' filing described the allegations as "false" and claimed his accuser was aware of the "substantial, irreparable damage" they could do to his reputation as a "decent and caring person."