Dolly Parton Is 'Continuing to Treat' Garth Brooks With 'Warm Regard' Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit: She 'Doesn't Judge Anybody'
Dolly Parton has remained a confidante to Garth Brooks since he was accused of sexual assault by a former hair stylist and makeup artist.
"Nashville is a tight community, and they stick together," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Dolly is leading the rally of support for Garth in his time of need."
"They’re not talking directly about the case," the source continued, "but Dolly is continuing to treat him with the warm regard she always has. Dolly doesn’t judge anybody."
"As stressed as he is over this, Garth is taking comfort in that and leaning on Dolly for advice and moral support," added the source. "He’s gotten really needy in recent months and Dolly understands. She has the biggest heart of anybody."
As OK! previously reported, Brooks' accuser claimed he violently raped her in 2019 after they flew to Los Angeles to attend a Grammys tribute. During the incident, the legal filing alleged Brooks held her by the ankles, nearly upside down as he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room.
She also alleged he sexually harassed and assaulted her on other occasions in her October 2024 lawsuit.
The "Friends in Low Places" singer denied the accusations and filed a preemptive countersuit against the woman.
Brooks' filing described the allegations as "false" and claimed his accuser was aware of the "substantial, irreparable damage" they could do to his reputation as a "decent and caring person."
"I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," the country singer said in a statement last year. "It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face."
However, a judge rejected his request to have the lawsuit thrown out entirely.
Earlier this year, an insider said the country star has been struggling since being hit with the allegations.
"His pain isn’t going away," the insider said at the time. "On top of it, he feels pressured to perform for the fans."
"In an ideal world, he’d take a break, but he’s got to be professional and keep it together," they explained. "It’s a lot to take on at once. He comes off stage and the next day he’s in meetings with his lawyer. This has been a big blow for him."
The source spoke with In Touch about Parton and Brooks' current relationship.