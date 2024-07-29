'This Is Embarrassing!': 'Low IQ Conman' Donald Trump Slammed for 'Rambling' at Bitcoin Conference
Donald Trump might be losing some supporters after going off at a cryptocurrency event in Nashville, Tenn., in late July.
While at the event, people couldn't help but shame the ex-president, 78, for not understanding the topic.
"This embarrassing Trump rambling at #Bitcoin2024 conference about electricity, Biden as a terrible human being and other nonsense is hurting," one person said. "It is hurting my brain, it hurts what #btc stands for and the reputation of the community. What a shame!"
"#Bitcoin was above $69.4k today until Trump started speaking at the Bitcoin conference #Bitcoin2024Nashville and it dropped all the way down to $66.6k," another person added, while a third person simply stated: "I was excited to hear what Trump had to say about #bitcoin then I [fell] asleep listening to him ramble and pander to the crowd. I have to remind myself, vote for the platform, not the personality."
"My initial impression was this was a campaign stop at a Bitcoin conference — not so much a Bitcoin speech," a fourth person pointed out, while a fifth said, "The other way around, many will now see him for what he really is. It was my first time watching him speak live. He sounds like a low IQ conman to me, I wouldn’t believe anything he tells me."
After the outing, Trump went to his rally in Minnesota, where he picked on VP Kamala Harris, who is running for president in the 2024 election, and called her a "lunatic."
- Stinky Celebrities: Donald Trump, Kate Hudson and 18 More Stars Who Have Unconventional Hygiene Routines
- 7 of the Craziest Events Leading Up to the 2024 Presidential Election: From Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt to Joe Biden Dropping Out and More
- Donald Trump Praises 'Conservative' Billy Ray Cyrus Before Bashing Estranged Child Miley: 'How Did You Get Such a Liberal Daughter?'
He later added that after almost dying at a rally on July 13, his thought process is different.
“I want to be nice,” he said. “They all say, ‘I think he’s changed. I think he’s changed since two weeks ago. Something affected him.’”
“No, I haven’t changed,” he added. “Maybe I’ve gotten worse.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Harris has since fought back against the rude remarks.
"Tonight in Minnesota, a bitter, unhinged, 78-year-old convicted felon kept clinging to his lies about the 2020 election he lost being 'rigged,' rambled about his former president and golfing, and made excuses for why he's afraid to debate Vice President Harris. Donald Trump said that if [he] loses, our country is 'finished.' Yesterday, he promised the end of our democracy if he wins," Harris spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said in a statement, going on to say Trump is the one who is "unhinged."