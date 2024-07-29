'This Is Embarrassing!': 'Low IQ Conman' Donald Trump Slammed for 'Rambling' at Bitcoin Conference

"This embarrassing Trump rambling at #Bitcoin2024 conference about electricity, Biden as a terrible human being and other nonsense is hurting," one person said. "It is hurting my brain, it hurts what #btc stands for and the reputation of the community. What a shame!"

"#Bitcoin was above $69.4k today until Trump started speaking at the Bitcoin conference #Bitcoin2024Nashville and it dropped all the way down to $66.6k," another person added, while a third person simply stated: "I was excited to hear what Trump had to say about #bitcoin then I [fell] asleep listening to him ramble and pander to the crowd. I have to remind myself, vote for the platform, not the personality."