'Pathetic' Donald Trump Accused of Pretending Huge Crowd at NASCAR Event Was Cheering for Him: Watch
Donald Trump was filmed waving toward a cheering crowd at a NASCAR race from behind a trailer and a number of large black vehicles on Sunday, May 26.
The 77-year-old quickly faced backlash from critics on social media who suggested he was purposely staging a video to make it look like the audience was applauding him, rather than the ongoing sports event that occurred on Memorial Day weekend.
"Trump pulls up to the NASCAR race today and acts like the crowd is cheering for him so his propaganda film crew can do a nice edit later," political pundit Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, next to a video of the incident.
Critics quickly took to the comments section to slam the former POTUS's allegedly sneaky antics.
"Waving and fist boosting to the trailer that hides him from the spectators cheering for the drivers," one user claimed, and a second replied, "What a pathetic f---."
A third added, "Trump is in back at the track, near the urinals," and a fourth responded, "Busted. What a f------ loser."
Another person pointed out, "It’s Memorial Day weekend, the crowd is cheering for the military, not a five-time draft dodger."
- 'Time Is Running Out': President Joe Biden Needs to Start 'Fighting Harder' Against Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims
- Going Broke? Donald Trump Sells $10 Million Private Jet to Donor as Legal Bills Pile Up
- 'Highly Inappropriate': Donald Trump Hush Money Trial Judge Reprimands Attorney After He Asks Jury Not to Send Ex-Prez to Prison
This wasn't the only thing Trump was criticized while attending the high-profile NASCAR race. As OK! previously reported, he was also called out for appearing to be confused and saluting random objects and people throughout the event.
"He’s just walking around saluting everything today. He salutes during Amazing Grace. He’s saluting people. Saluting airplanes," one user said at the time and a second added, "He is catering to everybody and anybody who is willing to pay attention to him….It’s very sad … just wait till what happens to him in November."
This comes after Trump was accused of struggling cognitively after he was heard slurring his words at a Thursday, May 23, rally in New York.
"It's hard working patri-skfjskl and this is something that you can say and you can say it a million times," he awkwardly told the crowd, seemingly failing to correctly pronounce the word "patriots."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One person on social media claimed the pitch of his voice and Trump's use of "odds sounds and noises" instead of words reminded them of when their father had a stroke and was having cognitive difficulties.