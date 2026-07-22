Politics Donald Trump Ally Reveals His Bizarre Late-Night Habit Source: MEGA Donald Trump has no issues with calling his staffers at ungodly hours to discuss policy, according to one of his allies. Lesley Abravanel July 22 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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White House Border Czar Tom Homan recently revealed that President Donald Trump routinely calls him at all hours of the night to discuss policy. Homan discussed these late-night, ongoing conversations on a podcast hosted by Katie Miller, wife of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Homan stated that he speaks with Trump "several times a week.” When asked about the most unusual times he has been contacted, Homan answered, "I've gotten calls at 2 a.m. I've got calls at 4:00 a.m." “First thing he says, what are you doing? I said, ‘It’s four o’clock in the morning, sir. I’m sleeping. It’s Sunday,’” Homan spilled.

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Source: MEGA Tom Homan revealed Donald Trump has called him at 4 in the morning.

Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have also reported receiving midnight calls and noted that the octogenarian POTUS rarely sleeps during long flights on Air Force One. Homan detailed one specific late-night exchange regarding operational deployment: "One of the phone calls was, 'Hey, what do you think about ICE in airports?' I said, 'I think it's a brilliant idea.' He goes, 'Good, you're running it starting tomorrow.’” This disclosure sheds light on Trump’s unconventional executive style and unusual sleep schedule, demonstrating how federal immigration enforcement tactics are frequently directed and adjusted during late-night or early-morning hours.

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Inside the POTUS' Sleep Habits

Source: MEGA Donald Trump admitted he 'is not a big sleeper.'

Recent details published in the bombshell book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, alongside long-standing records, provide a distinct look into his bizarre nocturnal habits. Aides report that Trump frequently stays up late watching TV or on the phone, sometimes not falling asleep until 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. Trump has frequently stated throughout his career that he is "not a big sleeper" and typically functions on only three to four hours of sleep a night. He previously told Fox News that he routinely works until 1 a.m. and wakes up by 5 a.m., though that work most often includes assorted Truth Social rants.

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Source: MEGA According to reports, Donald Trump only sleeps about four or five hours per night.

Investigative journalists and data researchers tracking his social media usage have documented heavy overnight activity. Analyses have shown Trump posting numerous times between midnight and 2:30 a.m., severely limiting his window for consecutive rest. “A previous analysis by The Daily Beast found there were only five days in April when the 80-year-old president appeared to have had enough time for a full night’s sleep based on his overnight posting activity,” wrote reporter Martha McHardy. In 2018, his former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson publicly confirmed that Trump averages four to five hours of sleep nightly, noting he had likely maintained this short sleep schedule his entire adult life. Medical experts often classify individuals who naturally function at this level without fatigue as "short sleepers.”

The POTUS Is Often Seen With His Eyes Closed