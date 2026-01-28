or
Donald Trump Ally 'Traumatized' by President's 'Psychological State' in Private Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Report

split photo of robert fico and donald trump
Source: mega

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia, allegedly felt the POTUS came across as 'dangerous' during a recent meeting.

Jan. 28 2026, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

Donald Trump reportedly left a key European ally "traumatized" by his "psychological state" after a private meeting.

Diplomats close to the situation told Politico that prime minister of Slovakia Robert Fico felt the president's behavior came across as "dangerous" during a recent sit-down at Mar-a-Lago.

Fico — typically a fan of the 79-year-old POTUS — allegedly expressed concern in Brussels, Belgium, on January 22, while on the sidelines of an emergency EU summit organized to discuss transatlantic relations amid Trump's repeated threats to acquire Greenland.

White House Blasts Report as 'Fake News'

image of Robert Fico allegedly expressed concern over Donald Trump's 'psychological state' on the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium on January 22.
Source: mega

Robert Fico allegedly expressed concern over Donald Trump's 'psychological state' on the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium on January 22.

However, the diplomats said Fico didn't reveal what Trump said during their conversation that made him so unsettled, only that the U.S. leader was acting "out of his mind."

The White House slammed Politico's report as "fake news," claiming the story was manufactured by "anonymous European diplomats who are trying to be relevant."

"The meeting at Mar-a-Lago was positive and productive," spokesperson Anna Kelly said. A senior administration official who attended the meeting and spoke to the outlet had the same view.

Donald Trump's Behavior Is Alienating European Leadership

image of Donald Trump is believed to be alienating European leaders.
Source: mega

Donald Trump is believed to be alienating European leaders.

One diplomat also shared that European leaders are becoming more and more disturbed by Trump's "unpredictability."

Trump's tyrannical behavior, including his demands for Denmark to hand over Greenland, has put off European leadership recently, with almost no one joining his "Board of Peace" initiative.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, the signing ceremony for the new peacekeeping committee drew a humiliatingly small crowd with representatives from fewer than 20 countries in attendance. Notably, only one of the U.S.’ traditional Western European allies showed up: Hungary.

Donald Trump

Concerns About Donald Trump's Mental State Continue

image of Concerns about Donald Trump's mental state and health have been following him for months.
Source: mega

Concerns about Donald Trump's mental state and health have been following him for months.

Concerns about Trump's mental state and overall health — as he turns 80 in June — have followed him since he took office for the second time last January.

In November 2025, the POTUS' niece claimed her uncle was showing the same troubling signs she once saw in her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., who battled dementia "for a very, very long time."

Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald's late brother Fred Jr., told "The Daily Beast" podcast that from her perspective, Donald is exhibiting the same patterns she remembers all too well.

Donald Trump's Niece Believes His Impulse-Control Issues Are 'Deteriorating'

image of Donald Trump's niece believes he is batting dementia like his dad.
Source: mega

Donald Trump's niece believes he is batting dementia like his dad.

"There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather," she said. "I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating."

Mary added that his impulse-control issues, something he’s been known for his entire life, are "deteriorating as well."

