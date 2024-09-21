or
Donald Trump Supporter Amber Rose Spotted Soaking Up the Sun With NBA Star Iman Shumpert Following Backlash for Her Political Beliefs: Photos

Composite photo of Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert.
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert appeared to be enjoying their time soaking up the sun on the beach together.

By:

Sept. 21 2024, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Does Amber Rose have a new beau?

On Wednesday, September 18, the rapper, 40 — who has publicly declared her support for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election — was spotted having a beach day with Teyana Taylor's ex-husband Iman Shumpert.

donald trump amber rose sun nba iman shumpert backlash photos
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert Miami outing sparked rumors the two are dating following his 2023 divorce from Teyana Taylor.

The model and the former NBA star were spotted in Miami as they soaked up the sun together. The mother-of-one donned a black one-piece swimsuit and the athlete wore white swim trunks, as they smoked together in their lounge chairs.

The pair appeared to be enjoying each other’s company as they repeatedly smiled at each other. The mother-of-two’s outing with the dad-of-two comes after she ended her relationship with baby daddy Alexander “A.E.” Edwards in 2021, while Shumpert and Taylor divorced in 2023.

As OK! previously reported, though Shumpert seems to be infatuated with Rose, the internet has not been a fan of hers ever since she declared her endorsement of Trump.

In July, the celeb was slammed for standing by the politician despite his felony conviction.

donald trump amber rose sun nba iman shumpert backlash photos
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose was recently spammed for throwing her support to Donald Trump in 2024.

"For me, Donald Trump is the epitome of an Alpha Male. He's there to protect, to provide, make sure the citizens of the U.S. are in a good economy, protecting us. I feel protected by Donald Trump. That's why I wanted to come out and publicly endorse him. I just feel safe," she said on Lara Trump's podcast.

In response, one fan dissed, "This just broke my brain. My brain is broken,” while a second wrote, "This is it, Trump supporters are officially the dumbest people on earth."

donald trump amber rose sun nba iman shumpert backlash photos
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose's last serious relationship was with ex Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, with whom she shares a son.

A third individual added: "WTAF about Trump makes her feel safe?"

Shortly after her appearance on the podcast, Rose made a speech praising Trump at the Republican National Convention.

donald trump amber rose sun nba iman shumpert backlash photos
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose has declared that she's voting for Donald Trump because he makes her 'feel safe.'

Following her remarks, both Democrats and Republicans took to social media to express their opinions on Rose.

"The RNC gives a primetime speaking slot to a pro-abortion feminist and self-proclaimed s--- with a face tattoo whose only claim to fame is having s-- with rappers," far-right writer Matt Walsh. "Truly an embarrassment. Not a single voter will be mobilized by this person."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"Amber Rose standing there looking as stupid as that tattoo on her forehead," a second person penned, while a third noted, "Whatever you do, please don't share this video and let MAGA see their primetime speaker, Amber Rose, calling herself an atheist and saying satanism does a lot of good by helping people get abortions."

