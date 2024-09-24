or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Attempted Assassination Suspect's Son Arrested on Child Pornography Charges Following Home Raid

Split photo of Donald Trump and Oran Routh
Source: MEGA;CCBI

Oran Routh is the son of Ryan Wesley Routh.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Days after Ryan Wesley Routh was taken into police custody for allegedly attempting to assassinate former president Donald Trump, his son, Oran, has also been arrested on separate charges.

Court documents revealed that federal agents conducted a search on the 35-year-old's home and devices on Saturday, September 21.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attempted assassination suspects son arrested home raid
Source: MEGA

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested after allegedly plotting to assassinate Donald Trump.

"A review of the SD card located in Device-1 revealed that it contained hundreds of child pornography files," the legal filing read. "These files include videos from a known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina."

Although authorities did not clarify why Oran's home was raided, they claimed it was done "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation."

It's been reported his charges include receipt and possession of child pornography.

Article continues below advertisement
oran routh ccbi
Source: CCBI

Oran Routh was arrested on child pornography charges after a September 21 raid on his home.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the 58-year-old assassination attempt suspect was arrested on September 15 and charged with two counts — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Following his arrest, Oran claimed his father was "not a violent person" and a good parent, despite ups and downs in their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan wesley routh donald trump would be assain martin county sheriffs office ok
Source: MEGA

Ryan Wesley Routh's arraignment is scheduled for September 30.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"He's my dad and all he's had is couple traffic tickets, as far as I know," he said at the time. "That's crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that's nothing like him. He's a hard worker and a great dad. He's a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f------ life."

"I've never known him to own a gun or known him to do anything bats--- like this," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attempted assassination suspects son arrested home raid
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed the FBI was 'mishandling' the second alleged assassination attempt.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes one day after Trump accused the DOJ and the FBI of "mishandling and downplaying" the second attempt on his life.

"If the DOJ and FBI cannot do their job honestly and without bias, and hold the aspiring assassin responsible to the full extent of the Law, Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida have already agreed to take the lead on the investigation and prosecution," he said via Truth Social. "Florida charges would be much more serious than the ones the FBI has announced."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The 58-year-old's arraignment is scheduled for Monday, September 30.

USA Today reported on Oran's charges.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.