Donald Trump Attempted Assassination Suspect's Son Arrested on Child Pornography Charges Following Home Raid
Days after Ryan Wesley Routh was taken into police custody for allegedly attempting to assassinate former president Donald Trump, his son, Oran, has also been arrested on separate charges.
Court documents revealed that federal agents conducted a search on the 35-year-old's home and devices on Saturday, September 21.
"A review of the SD card located in Device-1 revealed that it contained hundreds of child pornography files," the legal filing read. "These files include videos from a known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina."
Although authorities did not clarify why Oran's home was raided, they claimed it was done "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation."
It's been reported his charges include receipt and possession of child pornography.
As OK! previously reported, the 58-year-old assassination attempt suspect was arrested on September 15 and charged with two counts — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Following his arrest, Oran claimed his father was "not a violent person" and a good parent, despite ups and downs in their relationship.
"He's my dad and all he's had is couple traffic tickets, as far as I know," he said at the time. "That's crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that's nothing like him. He's a hard worker and a great dad. He's a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f------ life."
"I've never known him to own a gun or known him to do anything bats--- like this," he added.
This comes one day after Trump accused the DOJ and the FBI of "mishandling and downplaying" the second attempt on his life.
"If the DOJ and FBI cannot do their job honestly and without bias, and hold the aspiring assassin responsible to the full extent of the Law, Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida have already agreed to take the lead on the investigation and prosecution," he said via Truth Social. "Florida charges would be much more serious than the ones the FBI has announced."
The 58-year-old's arraignment is scheduled for Monday, September 30.
USA Today reported on Oran's charges.