'So Embarrassing': Donald Trump Accused of Re-Delivering Pizza Boxes to Campaign Volunteers for Photo Op

The PatriotTakes account on X re-shared a video and stills of Trump walking into an office carrying two pizza boxes.

"Trump is redelivering pizzas again for a photo opportunity. Trump enters holding two pizza boxes. One appears opened already," they captioned the clip. "You can see the already delivered pizzas on the table behind him. He’s done this stunt before."

In another post, they wrote, "Trump continues to demonstrate he doesn’t know how to deliver pizzas. Apparently, he thinks you are supposed to rapidly fan the pizza boxes up and down."