'So Embarrassing': Donald Trump Accused of Re-Delivering Pizza Boxes to Campaign Volunteers for Photo Op

Photos of Donald Trump and pizzas boxes.
Source: @KEVINRINKE/X/The Brighter Michigan PAC;MEGA

Donald Trump delivered pizzas to a TrumpForce47 office in Michigan.

By:

Aug. 27 2024, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Donald Trump appears to have staged a photo op involving pizza — again!

While visiting Detroit, Mich., for a campaign stop, the 78-year-old former POTUS decided to deliver pizzas to a TrumpForce47 campaign office — an organization who describes themselves as "the official army of volunteer neighborhood organizers working together to defeat Kamala Harris and the far-left liberal Democrats."

donald trump slammed redelivering pizza boxes volunteers photo op
Source: @KEVINRINKE/X/The Brighter Michigan PA

Social media users noticed on of the boxes appeared to already be open.

The PatriotTakes account on X re-shared a video and stills of Trump walking into an office carrying two pizza boxes.

"Trump is redelivering pizzas again for a photo opportunity. Trump enters holding two pizza boxes. One appears opened already," they captioned the clip. "You can see the already delivered pizzas on the table behind him. He’s done this stunt before."

In another post, they wrote, "Trump continues to demonstrate he doesn’t know how to deliver pizzas. Apparently, he thinks you are supposed to rapidly fan the pizza boxes up and down."

donald trump slammed redelivering pizza boxes volunteers photo op
Source: @KEVINRINKE/X/The Brighter Michigan PA

Donald Trump visited with Michigan volunteers at a campaign stop.

Trump critics mocked the embattled ex-prez in the comments section.

One user penned, "Donald Trump is so embarrassing," and another added, "A lot cheaper to deliver them after they have already been delivered and paid for. Nothing is real. Everything is staged for effect."

A third person joked, "I wonder how many retakes it took to get that shot. He didn't even know what to do w/the boxes!"

donald trump ridiculed brag highly educated sophisticated words
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously delivered supposedly 'cold' pizzas to a New York fire department in May.

This comes after Trump faced backlash in May for reportedly delivering presumably cold pizzas to a New York fire department as a publicity stunt during his hush money trial.

The PatriotTakes once again posted the clip alongside the timeline of events of Trump's visit.

"5:34pm — 2 pizzas arrive, 5:41pm — 6 more arrive," they said. "5:54pm -—Staffer sets aside 2 pizzas. 5:57pm — Staffer walks 2 pizzas to Trump. 5:58pm — Trump accepts and redelivers them. 6:01pm — Trump inspects pizza. 6:10pm — Trump leaves cold pizza and photo op."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

ann coulter donald trump learn stfut muted microphones debate kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shot a Pizza Hut commercial in 1995 with ex-wife Ivana.

And this isn't the only pizza-related controversy Trump has taken part in over the years. As OK! previously reported, the 2022 tell-all written by Maggie Haberman claimed he secretly filmed a 1995 Pizza Hut ad with his ex-wife, Ivana — despite being married to second wife Marla Maples.

The commercial showed the exes arguing over the last slice of pizza and even hinted at a tryst when they said they were doing something "wrong" that "feels so right."

Source: OK!

An excerpt of the book, which was titled Confidence Man, said that Marla had been so upset by the commercial that she left to "puke her f------ guts out" after finding out.

"The poor kid," Donald said, per a quote in the book. "I started to tell her and she got sick. She said she had to go."

