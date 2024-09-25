'His Face is Melting': Donald Trump, 78, Called Out for Looking 'Decrepit' on the Campaign Trail
New photos of former President Donald Trump have gone viral, showing the skin from his face and neck sagging over the collar of his suit.
Several critics called out the 78-year-old GOP nominee's old age and pointed out how running for president for a third time is affecting his physical health.
Editor-in-Chief of MeidasTouch News, Ron Filipkowski, shared an unflattering profile image of Trump from a recent rally on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Donald Trump today."
Filipkowski followed up his post by sharing another image of Trump when he turned his head and had several folds of skin on the side of his face.
Some critics commented on the upload and compared the former president's neck to a "frog" about to croak.
One X user shared the image and wrote, "It's rotting, even his own skin doesn't want to be involved with this old lying piece of s--- anymore."
Another user commented, "His face is melting off by the day. This decrepit old man needs to live out the rest of his days in a home, not out campaigning in a different state every day."
A third person jokingly shared an image of the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz melting alongside Trump and asked, "Can you spot the difference?"
As OK! previously reported, there has been a rise in health concerns surrounding the ex-president in recent months.
In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity back in June, the conservative host had to guide the GOP nominee to "stay focused" throughout the interview.
Trump also appeared to have obtained a lisp, which many have pointed out in recent interviews, as he's struggled to pronounce the words "millions" and "silencing."
In August, a close-up photo of the former president looking particularly old also went viral.
In the image, Trump appeared extra wrinkly as he squinted his eyes while speaking to a crowd. In response, trolls came after the father-of-five.
“He absolutely looks like he could go at any time. Something is off with his appearance,” one user wrote, while another added, “That is what happens when leaving a bullfrog in the sunlight without water for a long period of time.”
After President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Trump became the oldest person to run for president in a major political party.