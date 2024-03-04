Donald Trump Claims Supreme Court's Colorado Ballot Decision Will 'Unify' the Country as He Continues to Demand 'Full Immunity'
Donald Trump called the Supreme Court's decision to put his name back on the Colorado presidential primary ballots in the 2024 election "extremely important" during a press conference on Monday, March 4.
"I think it will go along way for bringing our country together, which our country needs," he added. "Essentially you cannot take somebody out of a race because an opponent would like to have it that way."
A lower court previously ruled that Trump was disqualified from the race due to his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots, citing Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment which notes anyone who "previously sworn an oath to support the Constitution" and subsequently "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" may not hold office.
Several other states followed suit and banned the 77-year-old from the ballot, but it appears those decisions could be similarly overturned.
Trump claimed most states were "thrilled" to have him in the 2024 election, but further alleged "some didn't" because he was allegedly beating Joe Biden in "almost every poll."
He also brought up his stance that the Supreme Court should grant all U.S. presidents "full immunity" from potential crimes committed while in office.
"If a president doesn't have full immunity, you really don't have a president," he told the cameras. "Nobody that is serving in an office will have the courage to make in many cases what would be the right decision...or it could be the wrong decision, it could be in some cases the wrong decision. But they have to make decisions and they have to make them free of all terror that could be rained upon them when they leave office or even before they leave office."
"I have that right now," he added, referencing his 91 felony counts. "I have rogue prosecutors, I have rogue judges ... and it's a very unfair thing for me."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted four times in 2023 for allegedly falsifying business documents, mishandling classified files discovered at Mar-a-Lago, as well as his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Washington D.C. and in Georgia.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and has repeatedly blamed President Biden for the many legal cases against him.