Donald Trump Claims 'Radical Democrats' Lost Another 'Pathetic' Witch Hunt After Hush Money Trial Sentencing
President-elect Donald Trump was sentenced to an "unconditional discharge" on Friday, January 10, after being found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents in his high-profile hush money trial.
That same day, the 78-year-old politician took to his Truth Social platform to claim his sentence was proof the entire case was "baseless."
"The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt," he penned. "After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely baseless, illegal, and fake charges against your 45th and 47th President, ME, I was given an UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE."
Unconditional discharge means the controversial former president will face no jail time, fines or probation. His guilty conviction will stand with very limited disciplinary action connected to it — which could include not being allowed to purchase a firearm in certain states. This means that Trump is currently set to enter office for his second term as a convicted felon.
- Donald Trump Gets No Jail Time or Penalties as Judge Sentences Him to 'Unconditional Discharge' in New York Hush Money Case
- Donald Trump Celebrates 'Decisive Win' After Judge Cancels Sentencing in Hush Money Criminal Conviction
- Donald Trump Officially Fingerprinted, Pleads 'Not Guilty' To 34 Felony Counts Connected To Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"That result alone proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE, THERE WAS NEVER A CASE, and this whole Scam fully deserves to be DISMISSED," Trump continued. "The real Jury, the American People, have spoken, by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE in one of the most consequential Elections in History."
"As the American People have seen, this 'case' had no crime, no damages, no proof, no facts, no Law, only a highly conflicted Judge, a star witness who is a disbarred, disgraced, serial perjurer, and criminal Election Interference," he added. "Today’s event was a despicable charade, and now that it is over, we will appeal this Hoax, which has no merit, and restore the trust of Americans in our once great System of Justice. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
As OK! previously reported, a jury found Trump guilty on all felony counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.
The soon-to-be POTUS was scheduled to be sentenced in July, but Judge Juan Merchan delayed it until September. However, once that date approached, the judge confirmed he would be postponing the sentencing until after the 2024 election.
Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20.