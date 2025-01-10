Donald Trump Claims 'Radical Democrats' Lost Another 'Pathetic' Witch Hunt After Hush Money Trial Sentencing

"The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt," he penned. "After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely baseless, illegal, and fake charges against your 45th and 47th President, ME, I was given an UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE."

Unconditional discharge means the controversial former president will face no jail time, fines or probation. His guilty conviction will stand with very limited disciplinary action connected to it — which could include not being allowed to purchase a firearm in certain states. This means that Trump is currently set to enter office for his second term as a convicted felon.