Donald Trump Fuels Health Concerns as He Struggles to See World Leader Sitting Across From Him: 'He's So Lost'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump met with several European leaders at the White House on Monday, August 18.

Profile Image

Aug. 19 2025, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Donald Trump once again messed up in front of several world leaders — this time not recognizing the face of his pal President Alexander Stubb of Finland sitting directly across from him.

On Monday, August 18, Trump, 79, was joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 47, and fellow European leaders at the White House to discuss how to reach a peace deal amid Russian's ongoing war in Ukraine.

When introducing his guests, however, who had been seated around a conference table, Trump struggled to locate his Finnish golfing buddy and searched around the room for him, as seen in a video shared to social media.

Donald Trump Couldn't Find President of Finland — Despite Him Sitting Right in Front of Him

Image of Alexander Stubb had been sitting right across from Donald Trump when the POTUS couldn't find him.
Source: MEGA

Alexander Stubb had been sitting right across from Donald Trump when the POTUS couldn't find him.

"President Stubb of Finland. He's uh, somebody that, where are we here?" Trump said, seeming clueless of his whereabouts.

The POTUS continued to search the faces of guests at the table around him before Stubb, 57, declared, "I'm right here," as he sat directly across from Trump and next to Zelensky.

"Oh!" Trump exclaimed, as he leaned forward to get a closer look at Stubb. "You look better than I’ve ever seen you look. But you’ve done a great job and we wanted to have you here."

Donald Trump and Finnish Leader Alexander Stubb Are Golf Buddies

Image of Donald Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb golfed together in March.
Source: @alexstubb/X

Donald Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb golfed together in March.

Making matters worse, however, Trump had just spent hours with Stubb on the golf course back in March.

"I just played a round of golf with Alexander Stubb, president of Finland. He is a very good player," the Republican politician boasted via social media at the time.

Stubb has known golf his whole life and attended Furman University on a golf scholarship before joining the Finnish national golf team. He halted his plans to play professionally after graduating college in order to focus on politics.

Donald Trump Trolled Over Latest Mental Mishap

Image of Donald Trump has faced criticism online as haters question his cognitive abilities.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has faced criticism online as haters question his cognitive abilities.

After Trump's mess-up made its way to social media, his critics had a field day trolling the president's latest mental mishap and questioning the state of his health.

"Trump's so lost he can't spot the Finnish president right across the table, yet another glaring sign of his cognitive fog that the media conveniently ignores while they obsessed over Biden's every slip," one person claimed, calling out past mockery of former President Joe Biden, 82, whose cognitive capabilities were constantly a discussion point among his enemies while he was in office.

Image of Donald Trump met with world leaders in an attempt to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump met with world leaders in an attempt to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Literally across the table from him... yikes," another individual noted, as a third snubbed: "As they say, it's sometimes hardest to see what's right in front of you. Or maybe it's cataracts."

Meanwhile a fourth hater declared, "Every time Trump opens his mouth. It’s a worldwide embarrassment for the United States of America," and a fifth added, "To make it even more pathetic there is a LARGE placard in front of Stubb with his name and nationality right in front of him."

