Kellyanne Conway Claims Candidates 'Not Named' Donald Trump 'Failed' to Prove Themselves to Voters
Kellyanne Conway isn't worried about Donald Trump's chances in the election.
During a Thursday, January 11, sit-down on America Reports, anchor John Roberts asked the 77-year-old's former senior counselor what she thought "the effect of Chris Christie dropping out" would have on votes.
"He was at 12% in New Hampshire. I saw one analysis that maybe 65% of his vote, or about 8% of the total vote, could go to Nikki Haley, which would get her within 6 points of Donald Trump," Roberts explained. "Would it make a difference in New Hampshire?”
"Well, that presupposes that they all still vote, and they all go to Nikki Haley," Conway replied. "They could have gone to Nikki Haley from the beginning, but they went to Chris Christie, and that’s something that’s really important. It’s not just so easily transferable."
"And let’s face it, the non-Trump vote, the anti-Trump vote as it were, turns out to be a very small percentage of these Republican primary and caucus electorates," she continued. "But I think she would need to have Christie and Chris Sununu on the stage supporting her."
"Bottom line, these other candidates not named Trump have had ample opportunity to make their case to the voters," she added. "Fox News had two debates ... there was another two debates. They’re out there on these townhalls. They had a debate last night."
- 'He's Right': Donald Trump Slams Nikki Haley After Chris Christie Is Caught Claiming She 'Doesn't Have What It Takes' to Win the 2024 Election
- Donald Trump Makes Fun of Chris Christie Ahead of Former N.J. Governor Dropping Out of GOP Primary: 'I Might Even Get to Like Him Again!'
- Chris Christie Says Donald Trump 'Can't Win A General Election': 'Loser, Loser, Loser'
"On Ron DeSantis, I know he’s a governor of Florida, but he seems to be a resident of Iowa," she said. "They’ve had ample opportunity to make the case, and they failed to do that. I don’t know how much will change between now and the end of the month in these two contests."
This comes one day after the former New Jersey governor confirmed his decision to end his presidential campaign.
"Campaigns are run to win. That’s why we do them. It is clear to me tonight that there is not a path to win the nomination," Christie explained during a town hall in Windham, New Hampshire.
Earlier that day, he was also caught on a hot mic opining Haley wouldn't be able to beat Trump — something the controversial businessman found to be the "biggest story" of the day.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I happen to believe that Chris Christie is right," Trump said at a town hall event this week. "That’s one of the few things he’s been right about, actually."