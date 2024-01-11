Kellyanne Conway Claims Candidates 'Not Named' Donald Trump 'Failed' to Prove Themselves to Voters

"He was at 12% in New Hampshire. I saw one analysis that maybe 65% of his vote, or about 8% of the total vote, could go to Nikki Haley, which would get her within 6 points of Donald Trump," Roberts explained. "Would it make a difference in New Hampshire?”

"Well, that presupposes that they all still vote, and they all go to Nikki Haley," Conway replied. "They could have gone to Nikki Haley from the beginning, but they went to Chris Christie, and that’s something that’s really important. It’s not just so easily transferable."