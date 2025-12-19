Politics Donald Trump’s Oval Office Moment With Grandchildren Sparks Mixed Reactions: 'Zero Chance He Knows Any of Those Kids' Names' Source: mega The president entertained his grandchildren at the White House by showing them his renovation plans for the historic building. Allie Fasanella Dec. 19 2025, Updated 1:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump may be the self-proclaimed hardest-working president in history, but he still has time to entertain his grandchildren. On Thursday, December 18, the 79-year-old POTUS was joined by his son Eric Trump's kids in the Oval Office, where he showed them his renovation plans for the White House. Eric's wife Lara, 43, shared snaps of Donald with her son, Luke, 8, and daughter, Carolina, 6, along with the caption, "Just being a grandpa."

Just being a grandpa. 🥹🥰 pic.twitter.com/7csv5AshLv — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) December 19, 2025 Source: @LaraLeaTrump/x Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, shared snaps of the president spending time with his grandchildren this week.

Source: mega Donald Trump was joined by two of his grandchildren in the Oval Office on Thursday, December 18.

In the photos posted to X on Friday, December 19, the president and his grandkids could be seen huddled behind the Resolute Desk as he shows them a model of his intentions for the historic building. In one shot, the former real estate mogul is shown planting a kiss on his grandson's ear. The new photos of Trump with his grandchildren sparked several reactions online, with admirers and critics having mixed feelings about the upload. One troll claimed, "There is zero chance he knows any of those kids names," while another suspected, "Bro, that kid is so uncomfortable."

Source: @laraleatrump/instagram Eric and Lara Trump have two kids, Luke and Carolina.

A third quipped, "How is it having a fascist as grandfather?" One person even snubbed, "Just being a pedo," referencing the president's past connection to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, Donald's former advisor Elon Musk left a single heart emoji on the post. Fans of the Trumps, however, found the photos "adorable," with one user writing, "I love Grandpa Trump."

How Many Grandkids Does Donald Trump Have?

Source: mega The president has 11 grandchildren.

