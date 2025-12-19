or
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump’s Oval Office Moment With Grandchildren Sparks Mixed Reactions: 'Zero Chance He Knows Any of Those Kids' Names'

composite photo of donald trump and his grandchildren
Source: mega

The president entertained his grandchildren at the White House by showing them his renovation plans for the historic building.

Dec. 19 2025, Updated 1:55 p.m. ET

Donald Trump may be the self-proclaimed hardest-working president in history, but he still has time to entertain his grandchildren.

On Thursday, December 18, the 79-year-old POTUS was joined by his son Eric Trump's kids in the Oval Office, where he showed them his renovation plans for the White House.

Eric's wife Lara, 43, shared snaps of Donald with her son, Luke, 8, and daughter, Carolina, 6, along with the caption, "Just being a grandpa."

Source: @LaraLeaTrump/x

Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, shared snaps of the president spending time with his grandchildren this week.

image of Donald Trump was joined by two of his grandchildren in the Oval Office on Thursday, December 18.
Source: mega

Donald Trump was joined by two of his grandchildren in the Oval Office on Thursday, December 18.

In the photos posted to X on Friday, December 19, the president and his grandkids could be seen huddled behind the Resolute Desk as he shows them a model of his intentions for the historic building.

In one shot, the former real estate mogul is shown planting a kiss on his grandson's ear.

The new photos of Trump with his grandchildren sparked several reactions online, with admirers and critics having mixed feelings about the upload.

One troll claimed, "There is zero chance he knows any of those kids names," while another suspected, "Bro, that kid is so uncomfortable."

image of Eric and Lara Trump have two kids, Luke, and Carolina.
Source: @laraleatrump/instagram

Eric and Lara Trump have two kids, Luke and Carolina.

A third quipped, "How is it having a fascist as grandfather?"

One person even snubbed, "Just being a pedo," referencing the president's past connection to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, Donald's former advisor Elon Musk left a single heart emoji on the post.

Fans of the Trumps, however, found the photos "adorable," with one user writing, "I love Grandpa Trump."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

How Many Grandkids Does Donald Trump Have?

image of The president has 11 grandchildren.
Source: mega

The president has 11 grandchildren.

The president has 11 grandchildren total, with their ages ranging from 7 months to 18 years.

Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, have five children. Their eldest, Kai, has become the commander-in-chief's golf buddy.

As for Donald's youngest grandkid, his daughter Tiffany, 32, welcomed a son named Alexander in May.

Concerns for Donald Trump's Health Continue to Ramp Up

image of Cardiac expert Dr. Jonathan Reiner said the president looked 'unwell' during his 'manic' speech on Wednesday, December 17.
Source: mega

Cardiac expert Dr. Jonathan Reiner said the president looked 'unwell' during his 'manic' speech on Wednesday, December 17.

The 47th POTUS' family time comes as he continues to spark serious concerns for his mental and physical health.

Cameras caught him seemingly nodding off once again on Thursday during an Oval Office event where he signed an executive order to move marijuana to a lower drug classification.

He's been dubbed "Sleepy Don" after struggling to stay awake in recent meetings.

On Wednesday, December 17, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, the former cardiologist of late Vice President Dick Cheney, expressed his worries for the president's well-being following his disastrous speech earlier that evening.

"I’m seriously concerned about the health of the president," the professor of medicine and surgery wrote. "No one should be happy to see the president like this. He looks unwell."

