'She Is a Fighter!': Former President Donald Trump Endorses Election Denier Kari Lake for Arizona Senate Seat
Is the second time the charm?
In a recent video message, former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of former news anchor Kari Lake for the U.S. Senate shortly after her declaration to run.
This marks the second time Trump has endorsed the Republican candidate, as he previously supported her during her gubernatorial campaign last year. Despite her loss in the general election, Lake remains committed to her political ambitions and has continued to claim that both her and Trump's elections were stolen.
Trump's video message was played at Lake's campaign kickoff event on Tuesday, October 10.
In the message, Trump expressed his regret for not being able to attend the event personally, stating that he was "busy fighting off all the bad people," which outlets believe to be a reference to the criminal indictments he currently faces in four jurisdictions.
During the endorsement, Trump emphasized Lake's strength and fighting spirit, stating, "When I'm back in the White House, I need strong fighters like Kari in the Senate. She is a fighter. She's strong. And she's good. She's got a great heart, by the way."
The former president further boasted about his accomplishments during his four years in office and labeled President Joe Biden "the worst president we've ever had."
Lake, a former television anchor, is now vying for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema.
Sinema, who left the Democratic Party last year but still caucuses with the Democrats, is facing challenges from both Lake and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego. This could potentially result in a tight three-way race for the highly contested seat.
"There is an invasion at the Arizona border RIGHT NOW. Kyrsten Sinema and Ruben Gallego repeatedly voted AGAINST funding the border wall. They have rubber-stamped this open borders agenda. Arizonans are sick of it," Lake said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, October 9.
Notably, Lake has openly positioned herself as a potential vice presidential nominee for Trump in the 2024 election.
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders Sidesteps Endorsing Donald Trump for President: 'My Focus Is on Arkansas'
- Kristi Noem 'Front and Center in the Veepstakes': South Dakota Governor in 'Tryout' to be Trump's Next Running Mate
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Made Fun of After Declaring Donald Trump Has 'Unbeatable Stamina': 'He's an Out of Shape Old Man'
A poll released Tuesday from left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling, which was commissioned by Representative Gallego's campaign, found Gallego at 41 percent, Lake at 36 percent and Sinema at 15 percent in a hypothetical three-way match-up.
A second poll from Republican firm National Research Inc. showed Lake leading Gallego 37 percent to 33 percent, while Sinema only polled at 19 percent.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The endorsement from Trump holds significant weight within the Republican Party, particularly considering his longstanding influence and popularity among conservative voters.
Trump's endorsement has the potential to bolster Lake's campaign and garner support from his most loyal followers.