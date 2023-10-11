'She Is a Fighter!': Former President Donald Trump Endorses Election Denier Kari Lake for Arizona Senate Seat

Trump's video message was played at Lake's campaign kickoff event on Tuesday, October 10.

In the message, Trump expressed his regret for not being able to attend the event personally, stating that he was "busy fighting off all the bad people," which outlets believe to be a reference to the criminal indictments he currently faces in four jurisdictions.

During the endorsement, Trump emphasized Lake's strength and fighting spirit, stating, "When I'm back in the White House, I need strong fighters like Kari in the Senate. She is a fighter. She's strong. And she's good. She's got a great heart, by the way."

The former president further boasted about his accomplishments during his four years in office and labeled President Joe Biden "the worst president we've ever had."