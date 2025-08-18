Politics Donald Trump Trolled After Video Shows Him Surrounded by Several Glasses of Soda: 'That Will Go Straight to His Cankles' Source: MEGA; @patriottakes/X Donald Trump revealed last month that Coca Cola would be distributing a version of their regular beverage with American cane sugar. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 18 2025, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's latest trip to his golf club has critics laughing. The president of the United States went viral over the weekend after a video was shared to social media of the 79-year-old sitting down at a dining area inside of Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. The clip taken on Saturday, August 16, featured Trump dressed in a white "Make America Great Again" hat and a matching polo shirt — though his outfit appeared to be the least concerning part of the sighting, as the table was completely covered in both empty and full glasses of soda and water.

Is he drinking 50 glasses of soda https://t.co/EfyyVWXvAt — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) August 16, 2025 Source: @meiselasb/X

The short video only showcased Trump chatting with three other individuals, however, at least 10 clear glasses could be counted on the surface, as well as two glass Coca Cola bottles, a plastic water bottle and several plates of food. It was difficult to make out what the president was saying, though he could be seen shaking his head during the quick clip.

Donald Trump Seen With Several Glasses of Soda

Source: @patriottakes/X Donald Trump was trolled over his recent golf club visit.

Haters had a field day trolling the president, as political commentator Ben Meiselas comedically questioned: "Is he drinking 50 glasses of soda?" In response, a critic declared Trump "looked terrible," while another joked, "that will go straight to his cankles!!" "Gotta get hydrated after all that jet-setting and jawboning," a third person snubbed, as a fourth quipped, "seriously looks like grandpa in the nursing home cafeteria."

President Warned About Drinking Regular Soda

Source: @patriottakes/X Donald Trump was called out over his choice in drink amid health concerns.

A fifth individual said the messy table "looked like a pig sty," while someone else called out Trump's health as they noted, "fun fact: sugar makes dementia worse." While the president hasn't been diagnosed with dementia, his mental capabilities have been questioned by critics ever since he returned to office earlier this year.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been criticized for golfing frequently throughout his presidency.

Trump made comments about Coca-Cola products a few months ago, when he got the beverage company to agree to release a version of its regular soda with American cane sugar instead of corn syrup. "I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!" he claimed via Truth Social in July.

Donald Trump Hits the Golf Course — Again

Source: MEGA Donald Trump visited his golf course in Virginia on Saturday, August 16.