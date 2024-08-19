OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'National Embarrassment' Donald Trump Mocked After Struggling to Pronounce 'Regulatory': 'It's a Big Word'

Photo of Donald Trump next to flag.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump flubbed his words during a recent speech.

By:

Aug. 19 2024, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump was accused of everything from being on a cocktail of drugs to suffering from dementia after he struggled to pronounce the word "regulatory" during a speaking engagement in Pennsylvania on Monday, August 19.

"Kamala [Harris] is also on a regu-tory...regulatory jihad to shut down power plants all across America now," he told the crowd. "They're closing nuclear, they're closing coal, they're closing everything. We're not going to have this the way in California they have blackouts all the time."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump mocked struggling pronounce word regulatory
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's cognitive health was questioned after he struggled to say the word 'regulatory.'

Trumps critics swiftly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the 78-year-old ex-prez for the flub.

One user wrote, "Speaking like a 5 year old child by mumbling his words..." and another quipped, "It's a big word." A third simply said, "Drugs."

A fourth critic questioned the embattled businessman's overall capability to fill the role of POTUS, penning: "Trump's senility and incompetence are a national embarrassment. This imbecile should never have been near any public office, let alone the presidency. Time to retire the circus act."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump mocked struggling pronounce word regulatory
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is 78 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Others argued the former president's statement made no sense, regardless of his pronunciation.

“A regulatory jihad,' gotta be the first time those words have ever been spoken," one critic chimed in. "Wtf is Trump even talking about???"

A second person commented on his use of buzz words, adding: "Comrade. Jihad. Trump is trying to push all the buttons."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump mocked struggling pronounce word regulatory
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went on a series of rants against Kamala Harris on Truth Social this weekend.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

This comes after the controversial politician took aim at Vice President Harris in a series of posts shared to his Truth Social platform.

As OK! previously reported, he repeatedly referred to her as a "communist" and dubbed her "terrible" for the country on Sunday, August 18. He also insisted to his followers she was a "crooked radical left political" who ruins "everything she touches."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump alanis morisette parody kamala harris sexual favors
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris is the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate post, he shared a parody version of an Alanis Morissette song in which the new lyrics branded Harris a "moron."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The altered song said: "She spent her whole d--- life // Down on her knees // To be commander in chief // That's how you say please. Isn't it moronic // Don't you think a little too moronic // Yeah, I really can't think."

Another section of the song slammed Harris' laugh with the words: "She never thought, just giggles."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.