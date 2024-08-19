'National Embarrassment' Donald Trump Mocked After Struggling to Pronounce 'Regulatory': 'It's a Big Word'

Donald Trump was accused of everything from being on a cocktail of drugs to suffering from dementia after he struggled to pronounce the word "regulatory" during a speaking engagement in Pennsylvania on Monday, August 19.

"Kamala [Harris] is also on a regu-tory...regulatory jihad to shut down power plants all across America now," he told the crowd. "They're closing nuclear, they're closing coal, they're closing everything. We're not going to have this the way in California they have blackouts all the time."