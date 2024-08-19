'National Embarrassment' Donald Trump Mocked After Struggling to Pronounce 'Regulatory': 'It's a Big Word'
Donald Trump was accused of everything from being on a cocktail of drugs to suffering from dementia after he struggled to pronounce the word "regulatory" during a speaking engagement in Pennsylvania on Monday, August 19.
"Kamala [Harris] is also on a regu-tory...regulatory jihad to shut down power plants all across America now," he told the crowd. "They're closing nuclear, they're closing coal, they're closing everything. We're not going to have this the way in California they have blackouts all the time."
Trumps critics swiftly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the 78-year-old ex-prez for the flub.
One user wrote, "Speaking like a 5 year old child by mumbling his words..." and another quipped, "It's a big word." A third simply said, "Drugs."
A fourth critic questioned the embattled businessman's overall capability to fill the role of POTUS, penning: "Trump's senility and incompetence are a national embarrassment. This imbecile should never have been near any public office, let alone the presidency. Time to retire the circus act."
Others argued the former president's statement made no sense, regardless of his pronunciation.
“A regulatory jihad,' gotta be the first time those words have ever been spoken," one critic chimed in. "Wtf is Trump even talking about???"
A second person commented on his use of buzz words, adding: "Comrade. Jihad. Trump is trying to push all the buttons."
This comes after the controversial politician took aim at Vice President Harris in a series of posts shared to his Truth Social platform.
As OK! previously reported, he repeatedly referred to her as a "communist" and dubbed her "terrible" for the country on Sunday, August 18. He also insisted to his followers she was a "crooked radical left political" who ruins "everything she touches."
In a separate post, he shared a parody version of an Alanis Morissette song in which the new lyrics branded Harris a "moron."
The altered song said: "She spent her whole d--- life // Down on her knees // To be commander in chief // That's how you say please. Isn't it moronic // Don't you think a little too moronic // Yeah, I really can't think."
Another section of the song slammed Harris' laugh with the words: "She never thought, just giggles."