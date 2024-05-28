OK Magazine
'Highly Inappropriate': Donald Trump Hush Money Trial Judge Reprimands Attorney After He Asks Jury Not to Send Ex-Prez to Prison

donald trump hush money judge slams attorney michael cohen liar pp
By:

May 28 2024, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Donald Trump lawyer Todd Blanche earned a stern reprimand from Judge Juan Merchan during the defense's closing arguments on Tuesday, May 28.

"He lied to you repeatedly. He lied many, many times before you even met him," the attorney told the court, referring to Michael Cohen. "His financial and personal well-being depends on this case. He is biased and motivated to tell you a story that is not true."

donald trump hush money judge slams attorney michael cohen liar
Donald Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

During his lengthy speech, Blanche also referenced the acronym GOAT, which stands for the "greatest of all time," when he called Cohen the "GLOAT" meaning the "greatest liar of all time."

He also asked the jury not to send the embattled ex-prez to prison over Cohen's alleged "lies."

donald trump hush money judge slams attorney michael cohen liar
Todd Blanche called Michael Cohen the 'greatest liar of all time.'

The prosecution immediately objected and Merchan agreed. He stated Blanche's remarks were "highly inappropriate" before confirming those types of comments were "simply not allowed, period."

"I think that was outrageous, Mr. Blanche. Someone who has been a prosecutor as long as you should know," he added. "It’s hard for me to imagine how that was accidental in any way."

donald trump hush money judge slams attorney michael cohen liar
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Blanche concluded by saying this case was not about the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

"This is not a referendum on the ballot box — who you voted for in 2016 or 2020, who you plan on voting for in 2024," he said to the jurors. "That is not what this is about. The verdict you have to reach has to do with the evidence you heard in this courtroom."

donald trump hush money judge slams attorney michael cohen liar
Todd Blanche said this case was not about the 2024 election.

As OK! previously reported, Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents to allegedly cover up a hush money payment given to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from speaking publicly about a sexual encounter she claimed occurred between them in 2006.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims the case has been orchestrated by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere in his election campaign.

On Tuesday, May 27, Trump took to Truth Social to rage against the order of the closing arguments.

"WHY IS THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT ALLOWED TO MAKE THE FINAL ARGUMENT IN THE CASE AGAINST ME?" he wrote at the time. "WHY CAN’T THE DEFENSE GO LAST? BIG ADVANTAGE, VERY UNFAIR. WITCH HUNT!"

