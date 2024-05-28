'Highly Inappropriate': Donald Trump Hush Money Trial Judge Reprimands Attorney After He Asks Jury Not to Send Ex-Prez to Prison
Donald Trump lawyer Todd Blanche earned a stern reprimand from Judge Juan Merchan during the defense's closing arguments on Tuesday, May 28.
"He lied to you repeatedly. He lied many, many times before you even met him," the attorney told the court, referring to Michael Cohen. "His financial and personal well-being depends on this case. He is biased and motivated to tell you a story that is not true."
During his lengthy speech, Blanche also referenced the acronym GOAT, which stands for the "greatest of all time," when he called Cohen the "GLOAT" meaning the "greatest liar of all time."
He also asked the jury not to send the embattled ex-prez to prison over Cohen's alleged "lies."
The prosecution immediately objected and Merchan agreed. He stated Blanche's remarks were "highly inappropriate" before confirming those types of comments were "simply not allowed, period."
"I think that was outrageous, Mr. Blanche. Someone who has been a prosecutor as long as you should know," he added. "It’s hard for me to imagine how that was accidental in any way."
- 'Unwell' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saluting 'Everything' at NASCAR Cup Series: Watch
- Donald Trump's Children Tiffany, Eric and Donald Jr. Finally Support Dad in Court Amid Hush Money Trial Closing Arguments
- 'He Is Super Worried': Donald Trump Viciously Verbally Attacked Judge Juan Merchan Because He's 'Nervous' About Trial Verdict
Blanche concluded by saying this case was not about the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
"This is not a referendum on the ballot box — who you voted for in 2016 or 2020, who you plan on voting for in 2024," he said to the jurors. "That is not what this is about. The verdict you have to reach has to do with the evidence you heard in this courtroom."
As OK! previously reported, Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents to allegedly cover up a hush money payment given to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from speaking publicly about a sexual encounter she claimed occurred between them in 2006.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims the case has been orchestrated by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere in his election campaign.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On Tuesday, May 27, Trump took to Truth Social to rage against the order of the closing arguments.
"WHY IS THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT ALLOWED TO MAKE THE FINAL ARGUMENT IN THE CASE AGAINST ME?" he wrote at the time. "WHY CAN’T THE DEFENSE GO LAST? BIG ADVANTAGE, VERY UNFAIR. WITCH HUNT!"