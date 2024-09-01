Donald Trump Called Out for Claiming Kamala Harris Is the 'Greatest Flip-Flopper' Despite Him Changing His Stance on Abortion Multiple Times
Who’s the real flip-flopper?
After a Fox News interview of Donald Trump claiming rival Kamala Harris, 59, doesn’t have firm political stances went viral, the former president, 78, was called out on his hypocrisy.
“Now, she’s totally changed her whole policies, everything. They call her the greatest flip-flopper,” Trump said during the sit-down.
In response to his remarks, users came after the 2020 candidate, pointing out how he has given several different answers regarding his opinion on abortion.
“Didn’t he just flip-flop on abortion like four times in 24 hours?” one user stated, while another added, “Don’t worry Grandpa, the voters will decide. Judging by the polls lately, people are happy with Kamala.”
A third echoed: “This would be a great time for Levin to ask him about his flip-flopping on abortion three times in 24 hours. But of course, fascist Fox media does not work like that,” as one more wrote, “Meanwhile, in bizarro world, Trump has switched from being pro-life, to being pro-choice, and back to pro-life in a matter of days, when not too long ago he was pro-choice.”
As OK! previously reported, the chatter comes as Trump and his campaign have desperately been trying to knock Harris down amid the momentum her camp has received.
Before Harris and her running mate Tim Walz sat down with CNN's Dana Bash for the first major television interview on Thursday, August 29, Trump took to Truth Social, claiming Bash has a "chance at greatness" if she was to go hard on the Democratic politicians.
- 'Where's Melania?': Donald Trump's Wife Remains Missing From the Campaign Trail as Senior Advisor Alina Habba Gives Glimpse Inside Ex-Prez's Private Jet
- Melania Trump Wants Kamala Harris to Win the 2024 Election Over Husband Donald, Ex-Staffer Claims
- Under Fire Again: J.D. Vance Attacks 'Miserable' Professional Women Without Children in Resurfaced Clip
"If she gave a fair but tough interview of Comrade Kamala Harris, she will expose her as being totally inept and ill-suited for the job of President, much as I exposed Crooked Joe Biden during our now famous Debate," Trump penned. "How cool would that be for Dana and CNN???"
The father-of-five noted that Walz shouldn’t join Harris as the Minnesota governor would only be there to "help with the inevitable Kamala stumbles."
"Dana and Jake [Tapper] were fair, but firm, in my CNN Debate with Crooked Joe. This is a chance for Dana Bash to reach REAL stardom, while at the same time doing a great service to our now failing Country. Good luck, Dana, do the right thing!!!" he finished.
Leading up to the interview, Trump dissed Harris, saying she’s "killing the American economy" as vice president.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The new Jobs Report shows Employment among Native-born American Workers fell by 1.21 Million in the past 12 months, while Employment for Foreign-born Workers, mostly Illegals, SKYROCKETED by 1.27 Million," Trump wrote.