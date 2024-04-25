Donald Trump Lawyer Implies a President Could Legally Order the Assassination of a Political Rival at Immunity Hearing

Donald Trump lawyer John Sauer appeared to imply there were circumstances that a POTUS could legally have a political rival killed for personal gain while attending the Supreme Court's Thursday, April 25, hearing on presidential immunity.

The shocking back-and-forth began when Justice Sonia Sotomayor gave Sauer the chance to walk back prior claims he'd made on the topic by asking him directly, "If the president decides that his rival is a corrupt person and he orders the military or order someone to assassinate him, is that within his official acts that for which he can get immunity?"