OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump's Fraud Appeal Bond Questioned by Prosecutors as Judge Denies Classified Documents Dismissal

donald trump fraud appeal bond questioned prosecutors judge hush money
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 4 2024, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump is facing a series of legal setbacks in various cases as Attorney General Letitia James requests further evidence regarding the underwriting company for his appeal bond in his New York civil fraud trial.

The former president's bid to delay his trial based on presidential immunity was rejected, and his motion to dismiss a case involving classified documents was also denied.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fraud appeal bond questioned prosecutors judge hush money
Source: mega

Donald Trump's bond has come into question.

Attorney General James has filed a notice requesting additional information about Knight Specialty Insurance Company (KSIC), the company underwriting the $175 million appeal bond.

If the former president's appeal fails, he would still be accountable for the remaining $464 million judgment against him.

In the criminal cases against Trump, recent legal decisions have added to his challenges. In his Manhattan hush-money case, a request to delay the trial based on presidential immunity grounds was turned down by Judge Juan Merchan. Additionally, a gag order on the former president was expanded by the same judge.

Article continues below advertisement
georgia judge denies donald trump election interference charges
Source: mega

Donald Trump's request was denied.

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate case in Florida involving classified documents, Judge Aileen Cannon rejected Trump's motion to dismiss the case based on the Presidential Records Act, insisting that he did not have the authority to retain papers containing national security information.

Special Counsel Jack Smith's plea for pre-trial jury instruction rules was also denied by Judge Cannon, who described the request as "unprecedented and unjust."

The handling of the case by Judge Cannon has sparked criticism from Smith, highlighting the complexity and contentious nature of the legal proceedings Trump is currently facing.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump classified documents trump tower new jersey home lawyer
Source: mega

Donald Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, in Georgia, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled against Trump's attempt to dismiss his racketeering charges, emphasizing that their right to protest the election results did not shield them from the allegations brought by District Attorney Fani Willis's office.

“The allegations that the Defendants’ speech or conduct was carried out with criminal intent are something only a jury can resolve,” McAfee wrote.

Trump’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, argued the charges should be dismissed because Trump was speaking about politics as president. Sadow argued that even if Trump made false statements as alleged in the indictment, he must be protected for a robust political debate.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fraud appeal bond questioned prosecutors judge hush money
Source: mega

Donald Trump has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

These legal challenges add to the ongoing legal battles that Trump is entangled in, unveiling the intricate legal landscape that the former President navigates as he tries to address the various legal issues against him.

The significance of these developments underscores the high stakes involved in the legal actions against Trump.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.