Donald Trump's Fraud Appeal Bond Questioned by Prosecutors as Judge Denies Classified Documents Dismissal

As OK! previously reported, in Georgia, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled against Trump's attempt to dismiss his racketeering charges, emphasizing that their right to protest the election results did not shield them from the allegations brought by District Attorney Fani Willis's office.

“The allegations that the Defendants’ speech or conduct was carried out with criminal intent are something only a jury can resolve,” McAfee wrote.

Trump’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, argued the charges should be dismissed because Trump was speaking about politics as president. Sadow argued that even if Trump made false statements as alleged in the indictment, he must be protected for a robust political debate.

