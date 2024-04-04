Donald Trump's Fraud Appeal Bond Questioned by Prosecutors as Judge Denies Classified Documents Dismissal
Donald Trump is facing a series of legal setbacks in various cases as Attorney General Letitia James requests further evidence regarding the underwriting company for his appeal bond in his New York civil fraud trial.
The former president's bid to delay his trial based on presidential immunity was rejected, and his motion to dismiss a case involving classified documents was also denied.
Attorney General James has filed a notice requesting additional information about Knight Specialty Insurance Company (KSIC), the company underwriting the $175 million appeal bond.
If the former president's appeal fails, he would still be accountable for the remaining $464 million judgment against him.
In the criminal cases against Trump, recent legal decisions have added to his challenges. In his Manhattan hush-money case, a request to delay the trial based on presidential immunity grounds was turned down by Judge Juan Merchan. Additionally, a gag order on the former president was expanded by the same judge.
In a separate case in Florida involving classified documents, Judge Aileen Cannon rejected Trump's motion to dismiss the case based on the Presidential Records Act, insisting that he did not have the authority to retain papers containing national security information.
Special Counsel Jack Smith's plea for pre-trial jury instruction rules was also denied by Judge Cannon, who described the request as "unprecedented and unjust."
The handling of the case by Judge Cannon has sparked criticism from Smith, highlighting the complexity and contentious nature of the legal proceedings Trump is currently facing.
As OK! previously reported, in Georgia, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled against Trump's attempt to dismiss his racketeering charges, emphasizing that their right to protest the election results did not shield them from the allegations brought by District Attorney Fani Willis's office.
“The allegations that the Defendants’ speech or conduct was carried out with criminal intent are something only a jury can resolve,” McAfee wrote.
Trump’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, argued the charges should be dismissed because Trump was speaking about politics as president. Sadow argued that even if Trump made false statements as alleged in the indictment, he must be protected for a robust political debate.
These legal challenges add to the ongoing legal battles that Trump is entangled in, unveiling the intricate legal landscape that the former President navigates as he tries to address the various legal issues against him.
The significance of these developments underscores the high stakes involved in the legal actions against Trump.