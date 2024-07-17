'No Integrity or Humanity': Donald Trump Slammed for Profiting Off Assassination Attempt by Selling $299 Sneakers

The white high-top shoe features a photo of Trump taken moments after the assassination attempt, with his fist held in the air as an act of defiance. The words "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT" can be seen displayed in blue underneath the cut-out picture of the ex-prez.

Near the ankle part of the kicks is a pattern of a makeshift American flag, however, it is flipped in reverse and shows only five stars instead of the usual 50 that represent all of the country's states.