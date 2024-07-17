'No Integrity or Humanity': Donald Trump Slammed for Profiting Off Assassination Attempt by Selling $299 Sneakers
Donald Trump is profiting off his assassination attempt — and people aren't happy.
The former president is selling a $299 pair of sneakers that highlights the moment he was shot at by Thomas Matthew Crooks during a Trump rally in Butler, Penn., on Saturday, July 13.
The white high-top shoe features a photo of Trump taken moments after the assassination attempt, with his fist held in the air as an act of defiance. The words "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT" can be seen displayed in blue underneath the cut-out picture of the ex-prez.
Near the ankle part of the kicks is a pattern of a makeshift American flag, however, it is flipped in reverse and shows only five stars instead of the usual 50 that represent all of the country's states.
"Introducing the FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops. On July 13, 2024, an assassination attempt was made on President Trump at a rally in Butler, PA. Despite the attack, Trump stood tall and resilient, leading the crowd with the powerful chant 'Fight, Fight, Fight,'" a description of the sneakers explained.
The informational blurb continued: "These limited edition high-tops, featuring Trump's iconic image with his fist raised, honor his unwavering determination and bravery. With only 5,000 pairs available, each one is a true collector's item. Show your support and patriotic pride with these exclusive sneakers, capturing a defining moment in history."
A bonus: 10 pairs will be randomly signed.
After listing the shoes — which won't be available to ship until September or October — for sale, it wasn't long until Trump began to face immense backlash for raking in cash as a result of surviving an assassination attempt, especially after his supporter Corey Comperatore was shot and killed by one of the bullets fired by Crooks.
"Hasn’t reached out to the family yet to offer condolences but he didn’t skip a beat to make money off of him. That tracks for Trump’s repugnant character," one social media user slammed of the 78-year-old — who was ridiculed for not reaching out to Comperatore's widow — as another added: "It's so sick. Shameless."
"There is no integrity or humanity within Trump," a third person insisted, while a fourth admitted, "this is just too much. I’m sick to my stomach that people fall for this."
A fifth critic questioned: "Is anyone surprised by the grifter doing grifting things?"
