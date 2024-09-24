Donald Trump Mocked for Orange 'Caked on' Makeup While Posing With MAGA Supporter in 'Cheeto Aisle'
Donald Trump was mocked for wearing a bit too much of his signature bronzer at a recent campaign stop.
During his visit, the former president, 78, flashed a smile and a thumbs up as he posed with a MAGA supporter in the snack aisle of a grocery store in Pennsylvania.
Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared the photo with the caption: "He’s really got that makeup caked on good today."
A second user pointed out, "Pancake makeup [is] made for lights and a camera not for every day. He can’t leave his tv days."
Another critic joked, "Completely appropriate that he’s in the Cheeto aisle," and a fourth person quipped, "Probably the first time he's ever visited a grocery store too."
This isn't the first time Trump has been called out for going heavy on the bronzer. As OK! previously reported, social media critics called his makeup job "horrible" just before he attended the 2024 presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.
One person suggested, "Donald Trump would really benefit from learning what his colors are," while another said, "Donald Trump might not want have put on the orange bronzer before the debate, because he’s coming out of this COOKED."
Last month, while attending a Las Vegas rally, critics poked fun at Trump for looking like "slathered on that bronzer with a paint brush."
A separate user said it looked like he was wearing "some foundation with formaldehyde as a base."
Trump hasn't only been mocked for his controversial makeup, he's also faced backlash for a string of strange comments that he's made about women. Most recently, he was called a "creep" after he slammed reports that he isn't as popular with women voters.
"I always thought women liked me. I never thought I had a problem," he told his crowd of supporters at a Pennsylvania rally. "But the fake news keeps saying women don't like me. I don't believe it ... You know what? They like to have strong voters, they like to have safety."
He also bizarrely declared that women will be "confident and free" if he wins the upcoming presidential election.
"I will protect women at a level never seen before," Trump continued. "They will finally be healthy, hopeful, safe and secure. Their lives will be happy, beautiful and great again."