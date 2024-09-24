or
Donald Trump Mocked for Orange 'Caked on' Makeup While Posing With MAGA Supporter in 'Cheeto Aisle'

Photo of Donald Trump smiling and pointing.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made a campaign stop at a grocery store in Pennsylvania.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was mocked for wearing a bit too much of his signature bronzer at a recent campaign stop.

During his visit, the former president, 78, flashed a smile and a thumbs up as he posed with a MAGA supporter in the snack aisle of a grocery store in Pennsylvania.

donald trump mocked orange caked on makeup photo cheeto aisle
Source: @ronfilipkowski/X

Donald Trump posed with a supporter at a grocery store.

Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared the photo with the caption: "He’s really got that makeup caked on good today."

A second user pointed out, "Pancake makeup [is] made for lights and a camera not for every day. He can’t leave his tv days."

Another critic joked, "Completely appropriate that he’s in the Cheeto aisle," and a fourth person quipped, "Probably the first time he's ever visited a grocery store too."

donald trump mocked orange caked on makeup photo cheeto aisle
Source: MEGA

One critic joked it was 'appropriate' Donald Trump was posing for the photo in the 'Cheeto aisle.'

This isn't the first time Trump has been called out for going heavy on the bronzer. As OK! previously reported, social media critics called his makeup job "horrible" just before he attended the 2024 presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

One person suggested, "Donald Trump would really benefit from learning what his colors are," while another said, "Donald Trump might not want have put on the orange bronzer before the debate, because he’s coming out of this COOKED."

donald trump mocked orange caked on makeup photo cheeto aisle
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is regularly called out for his bright and poorly-applied bronzer.

Donald Trump

Last month, while attending a Las Vegas rally, critics poked fun at Trump for looking like "slathered on that bronzer with a paint brush."

A separate user said it looked like he was wearing "some foundation with formaldehyde as a base."

donald trump mocked orange caked on makeup photo cheeto aisle
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is 78 years old.

Trump hasn't only been mocked for his controversial makeup, he's also faced backlash for a string of strange comments that he's made about women. Most recently, he was called a "creep" after he slammed reports that he isn't as popular with women voters.

"I always thought women liked me. I never thought I had a problem," he told his crowd of supporters at a Pennsylvania rally. "But the fake news keeps saying women don't like me. I don't believe it ... You know what? They like to have strong voters, they like to have safety."

Source: OK!

He also bizarrely declared that women will be "confident and free" if he wins the upcoming presidential election.

"I will protect women at a level never seen before," Trump continued. "They will finally be healthy, hopeful, safe and secure. Their lives will be happy, beautiful and great again."

