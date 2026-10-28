Politics Donald Trump Says It Was a 'Mistake' to Tell the Public He 'Studied' Republican Senator's Butt as He Revisits Bizarre Comments About His Body Source: MEGA Donald Trump said talking about a man's behind was a 'mistake.' Lesley Abravanel Oct. 28 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump can’t stop looking behind as he revisited his widely discussed remarks about Republican Ohio Sen. Jon Husted, stating during a Texas campaign rally that he "made the mistake" of studying his anatomy and explaining it to the audience. Trump had previously sparked headlines by detailing his public appraisal of Husted's physique during mid-October rallies in Ohio and Kentucky, describing the former college football player's backside as "like a pile of muscle" and his shoulders as "steel." While speaking in Texas, Trump joked about the attention the comments received, admitting he shouldn't have explicitly tell the audience he ogled his body.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump 'Studied' the Senator's Body

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was very impressed by Sen. Jon Husted's physique.

He balked that “fake news” fixated on his comments about Husted’s derriere as opposed to his background and credentials. Despite that, he added that he went on to look at Husted's "massive" hands, comparing his fingers to "sausages.” “I never knew he even played football. So, I’m studying him, and I made the mistake of saying that I started off by studying his a--,” Trump said, continuing to rhapsodize about the senator’s anatomy.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Had Fingers Like Sausages'

Source: MEGA Trump was particularly taken by Sen. Husted's 'sausage' fingers.

“See these hands?” Trump asked. “These are nice hands. They’re fine. He had fingers like sausages.” The 80-year-old president then recalled patting Husted, 59, on the back. “I hurt my hand. It was like I was hitting steel,” he said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Despite calling his comments a mistake, Trump defended his words and talked some more about hunky Husted.

Despite calling his bizarre diatribe a mistake, Trump defended it by alleging that Husted "went up 12 points that day.” After revisiting the Husted anecdote, Trump teased the Texas crowd by suggesting he might give Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton a similar physical evaluation. “I made the mistake of studying his anatomy and explaining it to the audience, and the audience loved it,” Trump exclaimed. “He went from being down to being up. Maybe I should do that with Ken Paxton, but I’m not sure your body is gonna qualify. I’m gonna do it with Ken!”

Donald Trump Insults Ken Paxton

Source: MEGA Trump wasn't as kind about Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.