or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Says It Was a 'Mistake' to Tell the Public He 'Studied' Republican Senator's Butt as He Revisits Bizarre Comments About His Body

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said talking about a man's behind was a 'mistake.'

Oct. 28 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump can’t stop looking behind as he revisited his widely discussed remarks about Republican Ohio Sen. Jon Husted, stating during a Texas campaign rally that he "made the mistake" of studying his anatomy and explaining it to the audience.

Trump had previously sparked headlines by detailing his public appraisal of Husted's physique during mid-October rallies in Ohio and Kentucky, describing the former college football player's backside as "like a pile of muscle" and his shoulders as "steel."

While speaking in Texas, Trump joked about the attention the comments received, admitting he shouldn't have explicitly tell the audience he ogled his body.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump 'Studied' the Senator's Body

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump was very impressed by Sen. Jon Husted's physique.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was very impressed by Sen. Jon Husted's physique.

He balked that “fake news” fixated on his comments about Husted’s derriere as opposed to his background and credentials.

Despite that, he added that he went on to look at Husted's "massive" hands, comparing his fingers to "sausages.”

“I never knew he even played football. So, I’m studying him, and I made the mistake of saying that I started off by studying his a--,” Trump said, continuing to rhapsodize about the senator’s anatomy.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Had Fingers Like Sausages'

Image of Trump was particularly taken by Sen. Husted's 'sausage' fingers.
Source: MEGA

Trump was particularly taken by Sen. Husted's 'sausage' fingers.

“See these hands?” Trump asked. “These are nice hands. They’re fine. He had fingers like sausages.”

The 80-year-old president then recalled patting Husted, 59, on the back.

“I hurt my hand. It was like I was hitting steel,” he said.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Despite calling his comments a mistake, Trump defended it and talked some more about hunky Husted.
Source: MEGA

Despite calling his comments a mistake, Trump defended his words and talked some more about hunky Husted.

Despite calling his bizarre diatribe a mistake, Trump defended it by alleging that Husted "went up 12 points that day.”

After revisiting the Husted anecdote, Trump teased the Texas crowd by suggesting he might give Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton a similar physical evaluation.

“I made the mistake of studying his anatomy and explaining it to the audience, and the audience loved it,” Trump exclaimed. “He went from being down to being up. Maybe I should do that with Ken Paxton, but I’m not sure your body is gonna qualify. I’m gonna do it with Ken!”

Donald Trump Insults Ken Paxton

Image of Trump wasn't as kind about Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.
Source: MEGA

Trump wasn't as kind about Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

At an earlier September event in the Rose Garden and during the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, Trump criticized Paxton’s appearance, saying, "You might not like the way he dresses... I don't.”

Trump has bluntly remarked that Paxton "may not talk exactly perfectly, and he may not be the best-looking guy I've ever seen."

Husted, meanwhile, took the comments as a compliment, telling Fox News that after waking up to Trump's comments, he told his wife, "I think I got to get down to the gym and keep up my reputation!”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.