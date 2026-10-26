Alyssa Farah Griffin Reacts to Donald Trump Praising Male Senator's Butt: 'We’re All a Little Gay'

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Donald Trump is well known for wandering off topic, but his recent fixation on praising men’s bodies … and then praising them some more … is definitely drawing attention as of late. His most recent bro-crush is Ohio Senator Jon Husted, whose physique the president raved about.

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'I've Never Studied the Body of a Man Before'

Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin said 'he's just leaning right into it' of Donald Trump's obsession with Jon Husted.

“He’s over here, I’m over here, and I’m studying his body,” Trump told the crowd. “I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course, but I looked at his a--. And then I looked at his legs, and I said, his a--, it’s like a pile of muscle.” Fortunately, his former press sidekick and current The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin was on hand to explain his interests. “As the saying goes, we’re all a little g--,” Griffin, 37, told the talk show audience. “He’s just leaning right into it.”

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'I'm Not Talking About Jon Husted's A--'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has commented many times on men's bodies in public.

However, she went on to speculate that his obsession might be a useful distraction from his losing topics, such as inflation, gas prices and corruption in government. “The clips are many of him commenting on men’s physiques, but I’m not going to focus on that because that’s not what the voters want to focus on,” she stated. Trump’s thirst-trap hobby has earned him snarky comments from across the political spectrum. Even Vice President J.D. Vance got into the act at a recent campaign event. "What could I possibly say about Jon Husted that Donald J. Trump has not already said?" he asked. "Don't worry, I'm not talking about Jon Husted's a--. I'm not talking about it."

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'Look at the Muscles on This Guy'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's way of looking at men has attracted a lot of attention.

Perhaps Husted should be relieved; at least Trump didn’t wax philosophical about his private parts the way he did for golfer Arnold Palmer. It’s unclear where Trump’s obsession with men’s bodies came from, but it’s emerged time and time again on the campaign trail and even in foreign policy. When Iraq’s foreign minister Ali Al-Zaidi visited the Oval Office earlier this year, Trump quipped, “He’s a young man. He’s young and he’s handsome, which I don’t like. I’m not happy about it.” At a Coast Guard graduation ceremony, he remarked of one cadet, "Look at the muscles on this guy. Just hit him on the shoulder... it's like hitting a rock.”

'You're Too Good-Looking to Be a Fighter'

Source: MEGA Of her former boss Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin remarked, 'He's a known loser!'