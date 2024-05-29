'He Needs to Write That Down?': Donald Trump Mocked for Getting Caught With Absurd Sticky Note During Hush Money Trial
Is Donald Trump experiencing memory loss?
The former president was recently slammed after a photographer caught him with a ranting sticking note during his hush money trial in NYC.
“This case should be dismissed by the judge but it’s totally corrupt,” the yellow paper, which was in the politician’s handwriting, read.
In response to the absurd image, many mocked the 77-year-old for having such a simple message written down.
“LOL at needing a handwritten note that says the ‘case should be dismissed by the judge,’” one individual penned, while another added, “He had to write that down to remember to say it, after only repeating it 10 million times.”
“He needs to write that down!?!?” a third asked.
While some social media users thought Trump was too dumb to remember the message, others suggested the politician meant for people to see the memo amid his gag order.
“He wrote it down because he knew he’d be photographed and get your attention,” one person said, while another echoed, “That’s not for him to read, it’s for us to read. They wanted those notes photographed.”
The gag order Trump is under prevents him from making public remarks about the jurors, prosecutors, witnesses, court staff and their families. Despite these clear boundaries, Trump has repeatedly broken them, resulting in Judge Juan Merchan fining him a total of $10,000.
While Trump may not be able to say anything about the case, he had no problem recently slamming Robert De Niro after the famous actor dissed him outside the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, May 28.
"I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left — MAGA. Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!" the father-of-five wrote later that night.
The 80-year-old star, who is a frequent critic of Trump, held a press conference where he took digs at the former reality TV personality.
"Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country. And eventually he could destroy the world," De Niro said as hecklers disrupted his speech.
"I owe this city a lot. And that's why it's so weird that Donald Trump is just across the street because he doesn't belong in my city. I don't know where he belongs, but he certainly doesn't belong here. We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot," he continued.