Donald Trump Mocked After Incoherent Rant About 'Whistleblowers' and Jobs: 'This Dude's Brain Is Cooked'

"The whistleblower said, you know, there were not 800,000 and 18,000...you add them up, that's— and then you add a hundred, think of it. 112,000 jobs," he added, seemingly having meant to say "jobs" instead of "cobs" earlier in his speech.

As the clip made rounds on social media, critics questioned his cognitive health.

One user wrote, "What??? Is there anyone out there that speaks Trump?" Another replied, "Dementia Don is going through some things," and a third person said, "This dude's brain is cooked."