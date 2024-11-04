Donald Trump Mocked After Incoherent Rant About 'Whistleblowers' and Jobs: 'This Dude's Brain Is Cooked'
Donald Trump puzzled critics after he went on a confusing tirade about the economy and job data while attending a Georgia rally.
"All of you people wouldn't have a chance to see before you pull the lever on Tuesday," he told the crowd in Macon, Ga. "But a whistleblower released the information on the 18 on the 800,000 cobs plus."
"The whistleblower said, you know, there were not 800,000 and 18,000...you add them up, that's— and then you add a hundred, think of it. 112,000 jobs," he added, seemingly having meant to say "jobs" instead of "cobs" earlier in his speech.
As the clip made rounds on social media, critics questioned his cognitive health.
One user wrote, "What??? Is there anyone out there that speaks Trump?" Another replied, "Dementia Don is going through some things," and a third person said, "This dude's brain is cooked."
While it was fairly clear that Trump misspoke when he said "cobs," other X users were still baffled by the numbers the 78-year-old quoted.
A separate critic said, "I guess that is some new math," and a second user joked, "I heard it was eleventy two thousand and threeteenth one hundred."
Trump appeared to be referencing an 800,000 job discrepancy in employment data which President Joe Biden had quoted in the past. The politician initially said 2.9 million jobs were gained between April 2023 and March 2024, however, the number was later changed to only 2.1 million.
Although that is a significant adjustment, according to Fox News host Neil Cavuto, this is not an uncommon practice. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shares the data every month, and weeks later, those numbers are regularly changed to take new information into account.
"There was no cabal here. It's not information that was leaked," Cavuto explained at the time. "It was a planned adjustment that the economic officials do."
Philip Bump of the Washington Post came to a similar conclusion when examining the issue.
"What's important to keep in mind here is that the adjustment also doesn't do much to address the broader point Trump wants to make. He hopes to insinuate that there's some conspiracy to misrepresent the numbers, yes, but that's obviously false," he penned. "There's no such conspiracy, just government bureaucracy slowly doing its thing. And there’s no real comparison on job addition, either."