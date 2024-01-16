'Major Setback': Donald Trump's Niece Mary Claims Ex-Prez Losing Key Attorneys Proves How 'Dysfunctional' His Defense Is

Donald Trump's former lawyer Joe Tacopina announced he would no longer be representing the embattled ex-prez as several of his high-profile trials loom.

Tacopina and his firm previously represented the 77-year-old in a civil suit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll, as well as his upcoming Stormy Daniels hush money case. Now, Trump's niece, Mary, 58, claims the loss of the lawyers will be "burning in his mind" despite his recent win in the Iowa caucuses.