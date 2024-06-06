'I Will Never Surrender': Donald Trump Declares He 'Will Not Be Intimidated, Bullied or Jailed Into Silence' After Guilty Verdict
Donald Trump made it clear he's not going anywhere despite being found guilty in his hush money trial case.
In an email, which was sent on Wednesday, June 5, Trump, 77, started off by going off on President Joe Biden.
“BIDEN’S SOVIET TACTICS DON’T SCARE ME!” the email began. “I’d go to jail AGAIN AND AGAIN if that’s what it took to Save America.”
“Because this fight has always been bigger than me, Patriot,” the message continued. “It’s about restoring power where it belongs — TO YOU THE PEOPLE — and ending the tyrannical Biden regime’s reign of terror once and for all. So I’m asking you to boldly and peacefully rebel against the Deep State radicals who’ve infiltrated our government by chipping in and declaring: I STAND WITH TRUMP!”
The ex-president continued to rage against Biden, 81, claiming that the administration is against him.
“It’s no secret why the Marxists and Fascists in power are so desperate to purge our America First movement from existence,” the message read. “They know that I’m this nation's last line of defense against the TOTAL DESTRUCTION.”
“And they’ll do ANYTHING, even burn our entire country to the ground, just to keep me out of office," he claimed.
Trump ended the email by asking his supporters for money.
“But mark my words, Patriot. I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED, BULLIED, OR JAILED INTO SILENCE,” he concluded “As long as YOU are by my side, I WILL NEVER SURRENDER! Please join me and send these tyrants and villains a message they’ll NEVER forget."
Trump said a similar sentiment a few days after his guilty verdict was reached.
“I’m OK with it,” he told Fox & Friends in an interview that aired on Sunday, June 2. “I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, ‘Oh no, you don’t want to do that to the president.’ I said: You don’t beg for anything.”
However, he doesn't think he will actually end up in prison. “I don’t think the public would stand it. I’m not sure the public would stand for it," he said. “I think it would be tough for the public to take, you know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point."
Though Trump claimed he is fine being behind bars, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman believes he's not telling the truth.
"He doesn’t want to go to jail. I mean, no matter how much political upside he sees from it, he doesn’t want to go to jail. There’s no question," Haberman stated on the Friday, May 31, episode of CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins.