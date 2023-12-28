President Joe Biden Graciously Advises 'Bless Those Who Curse You' After Donald Trump Tells Him to 'Rot' in Christmas Tirade
President Joe Biden had a gracious response to Donald Trump's scathing Christmas rant.
On Monday, December 25, the embattled former POTUS took to his Truth Social platform to call out his political rivals, critics and others involved in the snowballing legal cases against him.
"Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against 'TRUMP' and 'MAGA,'" he wrote.
"Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and 'sick' as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA," the 77-year-old continued. "MAY THEY ROT IN H---. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!"
On Thursday, December 28, President Biden addressed Trump's comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"There’s an expression they say in church sometimes," he penned. "Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you."
As OK! previously reported, Trump also took aim at the 80-year-old and his administration in another tirade posted on Christmas Eve.
"They spied on my campaign, lied to congress, cheated on FISA, rigged a presidential election, allowed million of people, many from prisons and mental institutions, to invade our country, screwed up in Afghanistan, and Joe Biden's misfits and thugs, like deranged Jack Smith are coming after me at levels of persecution never seen before in our country???" he raged. "It's called election interference. Merry Christmas!"
This comes as Trump continues to express his frustrations about being removed from the ballot for the upcoming 2024 primaries in Colorado, citing the 14th Amendment which bans a citizen from holding office again after engaging in an "insurrection or rebellion" against the country.
When asked his opinion on the matter, President Biden claimed it was "certainly self-evident" that Trump had supported the January 6 Capitol riots.
"Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision," he said at the time. "But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on about everything."