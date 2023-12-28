President Joe Biden Graciously Advises 'Bless Those Who Curse You' After Donald Trump Tells Him to 'Rot' in Christmas Tirade

"Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against 'TRUMP' and 'MAGA,'" he wrote.

"Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and 'sick' as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA," the 77-year-old continued. "MAY THEY ROT IN H---. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!"