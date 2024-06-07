Donald Trump Admits He 'Could Use a Psychiatrist' During His 'Psychological Interview' With Dr. Phil McGraw

He highlighted the unique nature of the conversation by likening it to a therapy session, indicating his willingness to explore deeper aspects of his psyche.

“The fact is, I’ve watched you so long, I just felt so confident when you called,” Trump revealed. "You’re sort of being my psychiatrist, and maybe I could use a psychiatrist."

McGraw replied, “We all have a personal truth. You know, it’s what we believe about ourselves when we don’t have our mask on. I put on a nice suit, and, you know, I’m going to see the president here.”