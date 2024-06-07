Donald Trump Admits He 'Could Use a Psychiatrist' During His 'Psychological Interview' With Dr. Phil McGraw
Former President Donald Trump admitted he could probably use a psychiatrist during his recent "psychological interview" with TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw.
In the interview with Dr. Phil Primetime, Trump shared his admiration for McGraw's work and expressed his comfort in the psychological setting.
He highlighted the unique nature of the conversation by likening it to a therapy session, indicating his willingness to explore deeper aspects of his psyche.
“The fact is, I’ve watched you so long, I just felt so confident when you called,” Trump revealed. "You’re sort of being my psychiatrist, and maybe I could use a psychiatrist."
McGraw replied, “We all have a personal truth. You know, it’s what we believe about ourselves when we don’t have our mask on. I put on a nice suit, and, you know, I’m going to see the president here.”
Trump also acknowledged the challenges he's faced, portraying them as battles against formidable and cunning adversaries.
He emphasized the need for strength in confronting these "evil forces" that he perceives as threats.
Several outspoken critics of the former president ridiculed McGraw's "fawning" interview, claiming that the entire conversation was just an excuse to praise Trump.
Critics also pointed out how there were several cuts and edits throughout the interview, with some social media users theorizing that the TV personality had to edit around the ex-prez's frequent gaffes.
"It’s happening in every interview Trump does now," one user wrote. "Seems like his team knows he’s unwell."
As OK! previously reported, Dr. Phil recently said he didn't believe Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen should have been able to testify in front of the jury during the ex-president's Manhattan hush money criminal trial.
The TV doctor argued that the jury had been exposed to "prejudicial information" that went against basic legal principles.
He told CNN's Abby Phillip that Cohen's plea deal and admission of guilt could unfairly prejudice the jury against Trump, but Phillip pointed out common legal practices where such testimony is admissible.
Trump was found guilty of all 34 criminal charges related to hush money payments made out to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign over an alleged affair they had.
The New York businessman is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11 and could face jail time for his crimes.
