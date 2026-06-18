Donald Trump Pulls in First Lady of France Brigitte Macron for Multiple Kisses in Awkward Moment: Watch
June 18 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Footage from the Wednesday, June 17, G7 Summit showed an awkward interaction where President Donald Trump appeared to lean in twice to kiss French First Lady Brigitte Macron on both cheeks.
However, as the initial cheek kiss ended, a split-second video captured him going in again while she appeared to pull away.
Donald Trump's Greeting Goes Viral
The French First Lady visibly stepped back and moved onward, leaving the exchange looking disjointed and awkward.
The greeting took place outside the Palace of Versailles, where French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife were hosting world leaders for dinner.
The odd moment immediately sparked intense debate and went viral on social media, with viewers speculating whether she was actively avoiding a second kiss from the 80-year-old president.
Social Media Blasted the POTUS' Actions
“He is so creepy, he has NO manners, he is an embarrassment to the United States,” noted one commenter.
“Look how she backs away from the demented pervert,” said someone else.
“Her body language clearly says she is uncomfortable, especially at the point where he leans closer and she moves back. Creepy Don,” noted another.
“This is inappropriate behavior. Man has never respected boundaries. See Epstein files and rape conviction,” suggested a fourth individual.
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The Versailles interaction followed a series of highly scrutinized greetings between Donald and the French first couple during the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains earlier that week.
Days before the summit opening, the POTUS engaged Brigitte in a tight, 13-second extended handshake that commentators labeled a "tug of war.”
The intense physical greetings drew heightened scrutiny because Trump had openly mocked the Macrons' marriage in April, sarcastically claiming Brigitte treated Emmanuel "extremely badly.”
The U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding signed by Donald at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday, June 17, has drawn intense bipartisan criticism, with detractors labeling it a "national humiliation" and a "thorough capitulation.”
While Donald's administration frames the preliminary framework as a historic peace breakthrough to end the months-long war in the Middle East, critics argue that the United States made major, asymmetric concessions to Tehran upfront while receiving very few binding guarantees in return.
Leaked details and official briefings reveal that the interim agreement restores the status quo prior to the war while providing significant economic and military relief to Iran.
Critics and historians immediately noted the historical irony of the POTUS signing the agreement in the exact location where Germany signed the humiliating Treaty of Versailles in 1919 after its defeat in World War I. On social media, the imagery was heavily mocked as a symbolic American "unconditional surrender.”