Donald Trump Will Repeat False Claims He Won the 2020 Presidential Election at Upcoming Debate, Chris Wallace Says
Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him ever since he lost the vote nearly four years ago.
On the Saturday, June 22, installment of The Chris Wallace Show, the host revealed to guests Kristen Soltis Anderson, Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Nia-Malika Henderson and Kara Swisher that he believes there is "zero chance" Trump won't bring up the allegations at the upcoming June 27 debate against President Joe Biden.
"Look, he has been talking nonstop to his base about that he won the 2020 election. How does he handle that?" Chris Wallace asked. "He doesn’t want to relitigate it, but he can’t run away from it either."
Henderson replied that the 78-year-old simply shouldn't "mention it" if he can avoid it.
"He should move on," she added. "He should try to accept, to the extent that he can, say President Biden is the president. I want to replace him in November. Vote for me. Move on. The grievance around this is just not a good idea for him."
Wallace replied, "There is zero chance that does that," to which Henderson agreed, "I think that’s right, there is zero chance."
The Bloomberg journalist also suggested that the embattled ex-prez should "avoid rambling" in the debate.
"I also think he has to avoid going into the weeds about the prior election and all this sort of grievance stuff," Henderson continued. "That does well with the base. It doesn’t do well with the broad audience that he’s going to see ... He’s got to expand his audience beyond just a true MAGA folk."
As debate day steadily approaches, Trump has been telling his supporters at recent campaign rallies that President Biden may be on illegal drugs when they take the stage on June 27.
"He’s sleeping now, because they want to get him good and strong. So, a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the a--," he said on June 22. "I say he’ll come out all jacked up, right? ... I’m sure he’ll be prepared. Whatever happened to all that cocaine that was missing a month ago from the White House?"
Earlier this month, he made a similar suggestion while speaking at a campaign event in Wisconsin.
"He’s going to be so pumped up. He’s going to be pumped up. You know, all that stuff that was missing about a month ago from the White House? What happened?" he asked. "Somebody didn’t pick up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine ... I think it was Joe!"