'I Don't Have Hopes': Alina Habba Isn't Optimistic About Donald Trump Winning His NYC Hush Money Criminal Trial

During a recent interview on the Greg Kelly Reports, Habba was asked about her thoughts and predictions when it comes to the legal proceedings.

The lawyer told the host, "I don’t have hopes really that high at this moment that the New York courts will do the right thing, that the jury will do the right thing."

"We’re in a blue state, as you know, Greg. And I think everything’s by design," she explained. "We’re in a case that was eight years old, over the statute of limitations, was denied by [former Manhattan District Attorney] Cy Vance, then brought only after President Trump decided he was going to run for office."