'I Don't Have Hopes': Alina Habba Isn't Optimistic About Donald Trump Winning His NYC Hush Money Criminal Trial

By:

Apr. 25 2024, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba didn't sound too optimistic when she discussed her client's chances in the ongoing Manhattan hush money criminal trial.

During a recent interview on the Greg Kelly Reports, Habba was asked about her thoughts and predictions when it comes to the legal proceedings.

The lawyer told the host, "I don’t have hopes really that high at this moment that the New York courts will do the right thing, that the jury will do the right thing."

"We’re in a blue state, as you know, Greg. And I think everything’s by design," she explained. "We’re in a case that was eight years old, over the statute of limitations, was denied by [former Manhattan District Attorney] Cy Vance, then brought only after President Trump decided he was going to run for office."

Habba also criticized Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order on the former president and his attorneys, which is meant to prevent them from attacking witnesses, court staff and their families throughout the court proceedings.

“It’s very troubling,” she told Kelly. “We’re in the fight of our lives at this moment.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments intended to cover up extramarital affairs he allegedly had with adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Jury selection concluded last week, and opening arguments took place on Monday, April 22.

Jurors have already heard testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who described a “catch and kill” scheme where his publication would purchase the rights to stories they would not run because they could potentially harm Trump's reputation at the time.

Daniels and Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen are also scheduled to testify in court.

As OK! previously reported, Trump recently took to Truth Social to accuse Judge Merchan of "railroading him" to appease his "friends."

"Almost every Legal Scholar and Expert has stated that there is 'NO CASE,' that this is a SCAM brought about by a Corrupt District Attorney, Alvin Bragg," he shared to his 6.9 million followers.

The embattled ex-prez then repeated prior allegations that Bragg supposedly "let Violent Crime in New York flourish at levels never seen before" and accused him of "working with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ" to "harm" his campaign.

"THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. MAGA2024!" he concluded.

