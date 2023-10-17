OK Magazine
'I Hate Flies!': Donald Trump Goes on Bizarre Rant About Insects at Iowa Rally

donald trump bizarre rant hate flies animal cruelty rallypp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 17 2023, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

Donald Trump can't stand flies!

The embattled former POTUS revealed his true feelings about the annoying insects in a strange rant while attending a Monday, October 16, rally in Iowa after one kept buzzing around him throughout his speech.

donald trump bizarre rant hate flies animal cruelty rally
Source: mega

Donald Trump was annoyed by flies at an Iowa rally.

Trump had been speaking about the attacks by Hamas, when he abruptly decided to shift the topic to flies and animal cruelty.

"People who support this and people who (waves away fly) sympathize with this are sick," he said of the tragic events happening in Israel. "They’re sick and they’re evil. And they’re not going to be fixed, you’re not going to make them into wonderful people one day."

donald trump bizarre rant hate flies animal cruelty rally
Source: mega

While talking about the ongoing attacks by Hamas, he paused to rant about flies and animal cruelty.

He stopped to swat at a fly before saying, "I didn’t know you had flies in Iowa. I hate flies! Now they’ll— I’ll get in trouble for saying that. Cruelty to animals. No it’s true," he added, causing the crowd to laugh in response.

"You know, I said the other day I was at a place and it was a beautiful place, but they had like, flies. And I said, get flypaper!" he continued. "They said, 'Sir, they’re not allowed to sell it anymore because of cruelty to animals.'"

donald trump
Source: mega

Trump claimed he was told fly paper was not allowed because it was animal cruelty.

Donald Trump

"They actually said that!" he emphasized. "I don’t know. Can you get fly pa-? Used to be great, right? But they said, 'You can’t do that anymore, sir, it’s cruelty.' What the h--- is going on with this country?

"But today, I’m announcing vital steps it will take to protect our people in the next term," he said. "We need this."

donald trump court fraud trial no jury
Source: mega

Trump was issued a gag order on Monday, October 16.

Despite the odd topic, Trump may not have as much as usual to talk about in the coming months. Trump's odd tirade about insects comes one day after a judge issued a partial gag order to keep him from "publicly targeting" Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, as well as member of Smith's team and others related to his his federal January 6 trial in Washington, D.C.

"First Amendment protections yield to the administration of justice and to the protection of witnesses," the judge said at the time. "His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify … public servants who are simply doing their job."

Source: OK!

Trump spoke out against the gag order on Monday, October 16, claiming that "they think the only way they can catch me is to stop me from speaking."

"They want to take away my voice and a judge gave a gag order today," he told his audience. "You know what a gag order is? You can’t speak badly about your opponent. But this is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls. He’s losing badly."

