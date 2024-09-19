or
'Just Another Scam': Donald Trump Mocked for Handing Out 'Crypto Burgers' to His Fans at New York Cryptocurrency-Themed Bar

Composite photo of former President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; @RonFilipkowski/X

Former President Donald Trump handed out burgers at a New York bar.

Sept. 19 2024, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump stopped by a New York City crypto-themed bar, where he signed autographs for his supporters and handed out promoted "crypto burgers."

Donald Trump promoted 'crypto burgers' at a bar.

A video was shared by Trump's deputy director of communications of the GOP nominee, which showed the politician standing over a table of burgers, scanning people's QR codes.

“Who wants a hamburger?” Trump said as the crowd inside cheered.

“Those suckers are good too!” he said while handing out burgers to people inside of the bar. “This is a crypto burger, actually you should name them — name them Bitcoin and a crypto.”

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
The clip was shared all over social media, where many of Trump's loudest critics claimed the Republican leader found another way to "scam" his supporters for as much money as he could get.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the video, and wrote, "He’s become a caricature of himself. He is the living, breathing email scam that’s so absurd you might be inclined to reply just to play along."

Another user commented, "From the guy who doesn’t trust electronic voting machines!? I guarantee he hasn’t put any of his own money into this crypto! Guaranteed! He is a grifter of the first order."

A third person asked, "Does he actually want to be president? Or is campaigning just another scam from chumps?

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called himself the 'crypto president.'

After Trump became the Republican nominee for the presidency, Trump has begun to embrace the crypto world.

He previously rolled out World Liberty Financial, a new cryptocurrency business with ties to his family.

Trump also told a crowd of technology executives in San Francisco that he would be the "crypto president" during a fundraiser earlier this year.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is known for loving cryptocurrency.

As OK! previously reported, the ex-president has also dipped his toes into the NFT market by promoting Donald Trump Digital Trading Cards on Truth Social.

Collections have included digital cards featuring Trump wearing a superhero suit, riding a motorcycle and even wielding a bolt of lightning.

According to the website, the cards start at $99, but if a supporter buys five cards, they qualify for the gold package, which includes a pair of Trump Gold Low Top Sneakers.

He even promised anyone who buys the whole set of cards would receive a physical trading card, including a piece of the suit he wore during his infamous mugshot.

