'There Is No Excuse': Donald Trump Slammed for Attending 'Unusual' Pre-Sentencing Hearing Over Video Chat
Donald Trump was criticized after attending his pre-sentencing hearing from a computer at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday, June 10, after being found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents in his hush money trial.
"Earlier today, President Trump completed a routine interview with [the] New York Probation Office. The interview was uneventful and lasted less than thirty minutes," a source told a news outlet. "The President and his team will continue to fight the lawless Manhattan DA Witch Hunt."
The sourced further noted that the 77-year-old was "polite, respectful and accommodating" throughout the meeting.
It's been reported that in the past, the meeting have been mandatory to attend in person and usually involved screenings for illicit drugs.
Best-selling journalist and lawyer Seth Abramson slammed those involved for not demanding the former POTUS go to the interview personally, given the substantial privileges that come with his wealth.
"There's been no explanation whatsoever for why this convicted felon gets to do what would normally be mandatory in-person meetings over Zoom," Abramson wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter.
"We can already see the value in this special treatment for Trump," he continued. "There is no excuse for Trump not being in NYC. He has a home there. He has a private jet. He's supposedly a billionaire. His private attorney will fly with him anywhere in the world. Yet if this were you or me, we would have to go to NYC, whereas he is asked to do nothing."
Trump critics quickly chimed in with their own opinions in the comments section.
One person penned, "Isn't one of the founding principles of our country that everyone gets equal justice under the law? He's getting decidedly comfy favors," and another replied, "I know, it’s a slap in the face to all of us. He is never treated fairly in anything."
Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be convicted of a felony.
Aside from his hush money trial, he was also indicted three other times throughout 2023 for allegedly mishandling classified documents and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Washington, D.C. and Georgia.
The source spoke with CNN about Trump's hearing.